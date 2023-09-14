Zaman to host 14th annual Run Walk Picnic, will honor late volunteer Randa Abdallah

Randa Abdallah

DEARBORN – Zaman International is hosting its 14th annual Run Walk Picnic and will be honoring the late Randa Abdallah, a longtime volunteer and member of the Zaman Detroit Run Team.

The event is aimed at raising awareness about Zaman’s work to eradicate poverty with proceeds benefiting programs that support women and children facing extreme poverty and features a 5K run and walk, kids run, and family picnic with activities including face-painting, petting zoo, pony rides, photo booth, and more.

The 5K Walk this year will be honoring Abdallah who passed away at the age of 31 in March after battling cancer. She had helped host the Run Walk Picnic in previous years and served as a passionate ambassador for Zaman.

“Randa was a shining star and an example of endurance in her life’s journey,” Najah Bazzy, Zaman CEO and founder, said. “We’ve all been inspired by her patience and her ability to pull herself out of the most difficult situations. She still found time to volunteer, serve, smile and give her love to everyone she met. Randa was such an inspiration. We’re proud to honor her at this year’s Run Walk Picnic, may she rest in peace.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Ford Field Park located at 500 Monroe St. in Dearborn.

The event will begin with donuts and cider at the time of registration with the 5K beginning at 9:30 a.m. and an open ceremony with elected officials at 10:30 a.m. featuring Zaman leadership and local dignitaries that are expected to attend including Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, State Representative Erin Byrnes, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, Zaman CEO Najah Bazzy, Wayne County Commissioners David Knezek and Sam Baydoun, and Dearborn City Councilmembers Leslie Herrick and Kamal Alsawafy.

The Randa Abdallah Memorial 5K Walk will begin with ribbon-cutting with her family at 11:15 a.m. followed by the picnic and family activities.

The event is sponsored in part by Hamood Law PLLC, Remax Team 2000, Omnex Accounting & Tax Services, AAA of Michigan, Middle Eastern Employee Resource Group Equitable/Progressive Wealth Group, Greenland Markets, The Lending Key, Mike Dorian Ford, Pat Milliken Ford, Rafics Falafel, Run Detroit, Saad Wholesale Meats, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Firefly Insurance, family of Randa Abdallah, and Dr. Karen Weaver.

Registration remains open for the event with tickets ranging from $17 to $35. Walk-up registration is available the day of the event as well. More information on registration can be obtained by calling (313) 551-3994 or going to www.runwalkpicnic.org.