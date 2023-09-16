Detroit Auto Show’s AutoMobili-D showcase returns

DETROIT – The AutoMobili-D technology showcase (AMD), now in its eighth year, will be bigger than ever, occupying 85,000 sq. ft. on the main show floor in Hall D. The expanded exhibit area will feature an innovative cross section of 53 mobility and technology displays as well as 150 startups in the Plug and Play Detroit Startup Arena. AutoMobili-D is powered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. A complete listing of companies on display can be found at The AutoMobili-D technology showcase (AMD), now in its eighth year, will be bigger than ever, occupying 85,000 sq. ft. on the main show floor in Hall D. The expanded exhibit area will feature an innovative cross section of 53 mobility and technology displays as well as 150 startups in the Plug and Play Detroit Startup Arena. AutoMobili-D is powered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. A complete listing of companies on display can be found at https://naias.com/ automobili-d/ and https://naias.com/startups/

Visitors to the AMD area on the main show floor will see innovative and future technologies ranging from inventive software and AI platforms to advanced charging stations, drones and the latest research and development from leading universities.

“Our company has participated in AutoMobili-D since its inception, expanding our presence each year,” said Vince Carioti, senior director of E-Mobility, Phoenix Contact, North America. “This is our premier marketing event of the year, providing the ideal platform to showcase our latest work in charging stations and Inlet technology in the new mobility sector.”

Magna returns as the sponsor of some of the world’s leading universities in a designated R&D section of AutoMobili-D. These universities include ACE-Automotive Center of Excellence, CHARGE Lab – University of Windsor, Kettering University, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Michigan’s University Research Corridor, The Ohio State University Center for Automotive Research, University of Michigan, University of Michigan-Dearborn and Wayne State University. Washtenaw Community College and Eastern Michigan University/GameAbove College of Engineering & Technology will also be featured in this area.

In AMD, visitors can also enjoy refreshments and mobile charging stations in the DENSO Gateway Café and MEDC’s Made in Michigan Showcase.

Other feature exhibits include:

APiS North America® – Highlighting some of the value-added benefits that the APIS® IQ-Software can bring an intuitive interface to mobility and automotive software driving efficiency, enhancing product quality, with collaborative and effective regulatory and customer requirements compliance.

Dunamis – The first African American woman-owned and MBE-certified EV charging company manufacturing high-quality, EV charging solutions made in America in the city of Detroit. Dunamis Charge is focused on innovation and sustainability committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the EV Industry. Dunamis will be displaying its Level 2 Residential and Commercial Chargers and concept DC Fast Charger.

The Plug and Play Detroit Startup Arena – Plug and Play will once again join AutoMobili-D as the premier partner for startup engagements. One hundred fifty of the best automotive startups will be showcasing their technology in the Startup Arena located in Hall D at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show. Plug and Play’s executive judge panel will select the top 10 startups from the Startup Arena to participate in the Pitch Night Competition on the Main Show Floor Stage, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

Tickets to attend Technology Days (9/13 – 9/14) at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place are available to order at: https://naias.com/ technology-day-tickets/

About the Detroit Auto Show:

The Detroit Auto Show is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world and a showcase for emerging technologies. The iconic show features brand-defining vehicles, product ride-and-drives and dynamic experiential activations. The event includes Media Day, an opportunity for automakers and industry suppliers to debut new products and technologies; Technology Days, a chance to preview emerging mobility technologies and engage with innovators; Mobility Global Forum, a two-day symposium on mobility trends and new technologies; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Charity Preview, a signature fundraising gala for children’s charities; and the Public Show, a nine-day mobility and community celebration. For more information, visit naias.com

Dates for the Detroit Auto Show:

Media Day, Wednesday, Sept. 13

Technology Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Charity Preview, Friday, Sept. 15

Public Show, Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24

All information above provided by the North American International Detroit Auto Show.