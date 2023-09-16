Wayne County Airport Authority auctioning off surplus vehicles and equipment

The Wayne County Airport Authority is set to auction off surplus vehicles and equipment on September 16.

WHAT: The Wayne County Airport Authority will offer surplus vehicles and equipment for public auction through the Greater Detroit Auto Auction.

WHEN: The live auction starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. Items for bid will be available to preview from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, September 15. Online simulcast bidding will also be available. The auction ends on September 16 at noon.

WHERE: The live auction will take place at the Greater Detroit Auto Auction, 24354 King Road, Brownstown, MI 48174, as well as online at www.greaterdetroitaa.com. The Friday preview location is 31565 Goddard Rd., Detroit, MI 48242 on the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport campus.

WHY: The Airport Authority periodically liquidates its surplus used vehicles and equipment.

HOW: The auction and preview are free and open to the public; valid ID is required for admission. For more information, visit www.greaterdetroitaa.com or call (734) 479-4360.

















Photos of some of the inventory being auctioned off. Photos courtesy of Randy Wimbley.

All information above provided by the communications and public relations manager of the Wayne County Airport Authority.