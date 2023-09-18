Shooting at residence leaves 16-year-old in critical condition

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – A shooting at a Dearborn Heights residence has left a 16-year-old male hospitalized with critical injuries.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, Dearborn Heights Police Officers were dispatched and responded to a residence on the 8400 block of Grayfield Street to investigate a reported shooting. The responding officers determined that a 14-year-old was handling a firearm which had accidentally discharged.

A 16-year-old male that was struck by the round and suffered critical injuries was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are holding one juvenile in custody relating to this incident and formal charges will be filed following a thorough investigation. Police emphasized that there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident.