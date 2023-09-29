Mayor Hammoud announces partnership with Google, ACCESS to offer free career training and advancement for Dearborn residents

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud announced a partnership with ACCESS and Google to connect 500 Dearborn residents with Google Career Certificates training and help job-seekers land good-paying, high-demand jobs in growing fields at no cost.

“This partnership will provide our residents with the tools and resources they need to achieve economic mobility and career success at no cost to them,” Mayor Hammoud said in a press release. “By bringing Google Career Certificates to our community, we are not only providing access to valuable education and training, but expanding opportunity by connecting our residents to high paying jobs in future-driven industries.”

Built by experts at Google and vetted by national employers, the Google Career Certificates are available in the high-paying fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, user experience (UX) design and now cybersecurity. The certificate can be completed affordably online in under six months of part-time study — with no degree or experience required.

To connect graduates directly to jobs, the Google Career Certificates program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies — including Ford, Rocket Central, Verizon and Google — that hire in the certificate fields.

As part of this partnership, ACCESS is taking an active role in administering and connecting residents to the Google certifications training opportunities through its Workforce Development Department, a Michigan Works agency.

“Our commitment extends beyond just facilitating the program; we will offer personalized career consulting services to assist individuals in choosing the most suitable certification that aligns with their career aspirations,” ACCESS Youth & Education Director Anisa Saboubah said. “Through our holistic approach, which includes barrier removal, we will empower each participant to achieve their full potential, advance in their careers and ultimately improve their economic status.”

“Google wants to ensure workers in Michigan have access to the job training needed to unlock their full economic potential,” Grow with Google Founder Lisa Gevelber said. “Through our partnership with the city of Dearborn, we’re thrilled that more workers can access the Google Career Certificates to prepare them for well-paying, in-demand jobs in the state.”

More than 200,000 people have graduated from the Google Career Certificates program in the U.S. Seventy-five percent of them report a positive career impact — such as a new job, higher pay or a promotion — within six months of completion.

Those interested in learning more about the career certificates or signing up should contact ACCESS by phone: 313-203-3925 or or by email: googlecerts@accesscommunity. org.

Participants will need access to a computer, hand-held device or smartphone and the Internet. If you do not have access to one or more of these tools, ACCESS can help. Participants must complete the certificate within six months. In addition to ACCESS’s program, those interested can enroll in the Google Career Certificates at grow.google/certificates.