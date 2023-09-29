Three suspects charged in connection with fatal shooting of Hassan Salame

Three charged in murder of Hassan Salame

DEARBORN – On September 22, Lindsay Thurmond and Quenton Goston were arraigned in the 19th District Court in front of Judge Mark W. Somers on charges of homicide, felony murder and murder first degree premeditated. Goston was also charged with habitual offender, fourth offense and Thurmond received an additional charge of habitual offender, third offense.

Both suspects were ordered held without bond. A preliminary exam has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

“Thanks to the tireless work of our investigators and the entire Dearborn Police Department, these two individuals have been charged in connection with this heinous act that took the life of a beloved community member,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a press release. “While this investigation remains active and we continue to exhaust all possible leads, we hope this brings a sense of justice and some solace to the victims’ loved ones. We continue to dedicate all resources to arrest and hold accountable anyone involved.”

On September 20, Dearborn Police arrested the two individuals suspected of being involved in a shooting that left Hassan Salame dead following an attempted carjacking near the Xushi Ko restaurant in Dearborn on Tuesday, September 19 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Salame, his fiancée and his sister were walking towards their vehicle at the time of the incident.

Dearborn Police arrived within minutes of initial reports of a shooting in the parking lot and immediately began providing life saving measures. Salame was transported to Corewell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The second victim was not reported to have sustained any physical injuries.

Third person arrested and charged

A third person accused of being involved in last week’s fatal robbery and shooting of the well-known florist in Dearborn was arrested over the weekend while waiting for a flight, police report.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Dearborn police arrested a third person believed to be involved in the deadly robbery and shooting of 29-year-old Salame, who was a beloved local florist. At around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, Salame was reportedly ambushed while walking out of Xushi Ko in Dearborn after having dinner with his fiancée and her sister.

Officials say Salame was heading for his car when at least two men attacked him, stole his watch, keys and necklace, and fired at least three shots at him. Salame was struck by at least one bullet, and was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Dearborn police said the crime was believed to be a random act.