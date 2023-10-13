Statement regarding an arrest made by the Dearborn Police following online threat

DEARBORN – The following statement is attributed to Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin:



“On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, Dearborn Police became aware of a credible threat made on social media proposing acts of violence against Palestinian American residents in Dearborn. Upon receiving a copy of the post from an anonymous tip, our department immediately initiated a thorough investigation.



“This afternoon, at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, Dearborn Police arrested the individual at their residence in Farmington Hills on the probable cause of using a computer or electronic device to commit a crime.



“The individual is in custody while our investigation continues.



“As a city and a department, the safety and wellbeing of Dearborn residents, employees and visitors is our top priority. For this reason, as an added security measure, we increased our police presence at all places of worship and schools in Dearborn earlier this week.



“At this time, we are not aware of any additional credible threats. However, we remain in close, constant contact with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local level, and continue to monitor social media.”

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud added the following statement:

“As a city, it is our duty to protect the safety and prosperity of the 100,000-plus residents who call Dearborn home. I am grateful for the swift response of the Dearborn Police to investigate this threat against the public safety of our community.

“For over a century, Metro Detroit has been home to a strong interfaith tapestry formed by decades of fellowship among neighbors of Jewish, Islamic, Christian and other faiths. We will not allow the disheartening actions of one individual to break the bonds of our longstanding relationships with one another.”