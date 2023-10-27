Dearborn Heights to host November 11 expungement fair

Richard A Young Recreation Center

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Individuals who wish to have their records cleared of certain past legal offenses can meet with attorneys for guidance at the November 11 city of Dearborn Heights Expungement Fair.

The free event is offered in cooperation with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. It will be held at the Richard A. Young Recreation Center located at 5400 McKinley Street from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Individuals who hold criminal records for past offenses, but have since turned their lives around and are looking for a second chance to clear their names can come to our event for some one-on-one advice on how to do it,” Dearborn Heights Corporation Counsel Roger Farinha said. “We will have attorneys on hand who will be able to guide the individual on how to navigate the expungement process.”

Offenses that do not qualify for expungement include all non-first violation DUI offenses, any offense punishable by life, any traffic offenses committed by a person with a CDL license while operating a commercial vehicle, any traffic offenses causing injury or death, felony domestic violence if the individual has a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, child abuse first and second degree, criminal sexual conduct first, second and third degree, and criminal sexual conduct fourth degree if convicted on or after January 12, 2015.

Out-of-state and federal convictions are also unable to be expunged under the Michigan’s Clean Slate Act.