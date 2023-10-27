Israel lies about civilians losses to conceal its colossal failure. Here is the proof

According to a list published in the Israeli newspapers, a total of 14 children and seven elders among the 768 Israeli dead from the October 7 attack. The list of names, ages and profession of those who were killed are published here as well.



Since the Hamas onslaught on the Southern area of Israel on October 7, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, along with the U.S. administration has insisted on advancing a deceitful narrative of the event. They claim that this attack targeted women, children and elders who cannot defend themselves in civilian towns and kubutzes near the Gaza strip. This narrative was so overwhelming that President Biden personally, in an address to the nation, had to lie. A lie that was not a temperamental off-the-cuff statement, but one that he read from a teleprompter. He said that he saw babies and women being slaughtered, describing this as the most horrifying scenes he has seen in his life.

Israeli, American and European governments and media outlets kept repeating this narrative around the clock as the Israeli military was mobilizing the largest forces since the Yom Kippur war in 1973 and Israeli war planes were attacking Gaza indiscriminately, destroying mosques, churches, hospitals and schools. All this, as the world watched and its leaders made pilgrimages to Tel Aviv to show support. What was missing from the scene were the civilian victims. Israel has been a master in the media field for decades. It knows how to mold and win public opinion and how to turn the human stories of Jewish victims into front page headlines and leading segments in the news. But this time there were no innocent faces in despair, no broken family lives and no evidence to support the narrative at all.

What happened to the most effective propaganda machine in the world? Did the Israeli media lose its touch, or was it hit by a sudden paralysis? To answer this question, one must take a closer look at the source: The Israeli media. There were no stories about the young or elder victims. Very little coverage was given to the victims, whom Israel said are more than 1,300 people. It was difficult to find a list of names, which is unusual and kind of strange. But a quick glimpse at the names, once located, is enough to understand the rage and howling in Tel Aviv. The scene is entirely up-side-down — the reverse of what was initially reported. The available lists in the newspapers tell a completely different story. The most comprehensive count was published in the Israeli daily, “Haaratez”, with 768 names, because the remainder of the names cannot be announced before informing the families of the dead, a common standard procedure in most militaries.

The big surprise in looking at the published list of names was the fact that out of the 768 killed, almost 47 percent are soldiers, with the vast majority of them belonging to the so-called Elite Forces such as the Golani Brigade, Nahal Brigade, Unit 414, Maglan Brigade and Paratroopers. The great majority of civilians were between the ages of 18 and 70, which make them by definition a part of the reserve forces. Only the names of a total of 14 children (under 18 years) and seven elders (70 or over) are listed. Of course, these facts paint a picture that must drive the Israeli leadership mad and make them quite frightened. How can the Netanyahu government face its people or the world with this scandalous failure after taking such pride in being the best guarantor of the Jewish people’s safety and security? It is a colossal failure of apocalyptic proportions, and all the media tricks and the international support won’t be enough to hide the truth regardless of how the false narrative is advanced.

Here is the list of the soldiers killed in the attack. It was based on the latest update from “Haaretz.” We kept all the personal details including the original names, titles, and units as they appeared in the Israeli media; we omitted the names of towns and the places of death, and nothing was added:

Staff Sgt. (res.) Omer Balva, 22, commander in the 9203rd Battalion of the Alexandroni Brigade; Master Sergeant Maxim Razinkov, border police officer in the West Bank; Master Sgt. (res.) Ran Poslushni, 48, member of the community’s security squad; Master sergeant (res.) Itay Yehoshua, project manager and lead instructor, office of the Prime Minister of Israel; Master sergeant (res.) Arie Kraunik, 54, member of the community’s security squad; Senior Staff Sgt. Maj. Golima Samzeo, 49, community patrol; Sergeant Major (res.) Tal Eilon, 46, member of the community’s security squad; Advanced Staff Sgt. Maj. Yullia Wexer, 37; Assistant Commissioner Izhar Peled; Sergeant Major Yanin Sivan, 49, community officer for the Bedouin community at the Aroer station; Corporal Rotem Kutz, 18, squad commander in training base 7; Corporal Liel Vainshtein, 19, fire brigade; Sergeant first class (res.) Ido Keslasi, 23, maglan fighter; Sergeant major (res.) Boaz Abraham, 61, member of the community’s security squad.

Master sergeant (res.) Nadav Amikam, 39, member of the community’s security squad; Sergeant major (res.) Ofir Mordechai Yaron, 51, member of the community’s security squad; Sergeant Shalev Dagan, 20, 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Staff Sgt. Dor Mengadi, 24, officer in the Coordination of Enforcement Operations unit; Staff Sgt. Gadif Mologota, officer in the Coordination of Enforcement Operations unit; First Sergeant Boris Danilov, 34, officer in the Coordination of Enforcement Operations unit; Sergeant Daniel Rashed, 19, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Lieutenant Amitay Zvi Granot, 24, 75th Battalion of the Armored Brigade; Major (res.) Ram Negbi, member of the community’s security squad; Sergeant Ofir Shoshani, 20, squad commander at the Mifrasit Base.

Lieutenant colonel Alim Abdallah, 40, 300th Brigade in the Bar-Am Formation; Master Sgt. (res.) Ran Poslushni, 48; First Sgt. (res.) Abraham Gabriel Korin, 56, member of the community’s security squad; Maj. (res.) Uri Shimon Russo, 44, member of the community’s security squad; Staff Sgt. (res.) Omer Nissim Bitan, 22, soldier in the 5th Brigade; Sgt. Eliasaf Ben Porat, 21, 282nd Artillery Regiment; Master Sgt. (res.) Shachar Aviani, 56, member of the community’s security squad; Cpl. Kamay Achiel, 18, Snapir sailor in the 914th Patrol Squadron; Sgt. Adi Landman, 19, Unit 414; Cpl. Osher Simcha Barzilai, 19, soldier in the Gaza Division; Master Sgt. (res.) Shachaf Bergstein, 33, member of the community’s security squad; First Sgt. Ibrahim Kharuba, 39, tracker in the Gaza Division; Cpl. Tomer Leibovitz, 19, soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade; Sgt. Yam Goldstein Almog, 20, commander in the Computer Service Directorate; Cpt. (res.) Yaakov Nadlin, 36, combat soldier in the Samaria Brigade.

Master Sergeant Sharon Leibovich, patrolman at the Ofakim station; Chief Inspector Dan Ganot, 41, commander in the coordination of enforcement operations unit; Superintendent Avi Amar, 55, commander in the Yoav Unit; Cpl. Ariel Erez, 19; Cpl. Matan Malka, 19, paratrooper; Captain Guy Admoni, 25, intelligence officer; Lt. Dor Sade, 22, Givati Brigade commander; Sgt. (Res.) Adi Odaya Baruch, 22, operational Sergeant; Sgt. Roee Haim Guri, 21, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Staff Sgt. Itay Abraham Ron, 20, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Sgt. Omri Peretz, 20, squad commander; Superintendent Martin Kuzmickas, 46, commander in the coordination of enforcement operations unit; Staff Sgt. Maj. Aaron Arthur Markovici; Sgt. Benjamin Blay, 20, staff driver; Sgt. Major Gil Avital, 56, Israel Defense Corps; Sgt. Ori Carmi, 20, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Cpl. Nachman Dekel, 20, soldier in the Nahal Brigade.

Captain Abraham Hananel Hanedy, 37, Israel Defense Corps; Master Sgt. Aviv Baram, 33, auxiliary squad member; Sgt. First Class Shlomo Rashatnikov, 20, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Sgt. First Class Anar Elyakim Shapira, 22, soldier in the Nahal Brigade; Col. Leon Bar, 53, West Bank quadrant officer; Sgt. First Class Daniel Bazgozov, 22, -soldier in the Nahal Brigade; Warrant Officer Avraham Flischer, 63, Auxiliary Squads’ member; Sgt. First Class Itamar Ben-Yehuda, 21, Golani Brigade medic; Michael Ben Moshe, 26, Israel Security Agency; Cpl. Ofir Yeruhin, 19, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Staff Sgt. Matanya Elester, 23, soldier in the Carmeli Brigade; Staff Sgt. Ofekr Arbiv, 21, Paratroopers Brigade; Sgt. First Class Daniel Kastiel, 24, Maglan Commando Unit.

Captain (Res.) Amir Naim, 27, Golani engineering officer; Lt. Omer Wolf, 22, soldier in the Golani Brigade. Sgt. First Class Yishay Slotky, 24, soldier in the Oded Brigade; Cpl. Matan Avergil, 19, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Major Ido Hobera, 36, Auxiliary Squad member; Private Idan Baruch, 20, educational instructor; Capt. Shilo Har-Even, 25, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Sgt. Or Mizrachi, 20, 414th Battalion fighter; Sgt. First Class Neta Bar-Am, 21, 414th Battalion fighter; Major Sa’ar Margolis, 37, Auxiliary Squad member; Sgt. First Class (Res.) Itay Shlomo Moreno, 24, Maglan Commando Unit; Sgt. Maro Elem, 20, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Sgt. First Class Nehoray Levy Amitai, 20, soldier in the Golani Brigade.

Captain Elhanan Meir Klemanzon, 41, West Bank command officer; Major Benjamin Trekinsky, 32, officer in the 7th Brigade; Sgt. Gali Roee Shakotay, 21, soldier in the Nahal Brigade; Sgt. First Class Nadav Biton, 20, soldier in the Kfir Brigade; Cpl. Shoham Shlomo Nidam, 19, Golani Brigade technician; Cpl. Yotam Halel, 19, soldier in the Nahal Brigade; Staff Sgt. Dor Lazimi, 21; advanced staff sgt; Maj. Sharon Rachmani; Sgt. First Class Orel Shalom Alon, 23, officer in the coordination of enforcement operations unit; Sergeant Adir Eshto Bogale, 20, soldier in the Golani Brigade; Sergeant Shachaf Nesani, 20, observer in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Corporal Boaz Menache Yoggev, 19; Master sergeant (res.) Noam Slotki, 31, army medic on the 221st Battalion, Carmeli Brigade; Staff sergeant Yishay Fitusi, 21, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Corporal Amir Eyal, 19, fighter in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Sergeant Neria Ben David, 22, squad leader,603 Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps.

Sergeant Yarin Mari Peled, military medic at Northern Command; Sergeant Noa Prais, 20, observer in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Corporal Habib Kiean, 21, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Sergeant Dvir Haim Rossler, 21,51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Corporal Yael Leibushor, 20, observer in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Second lieutenant Sahar Tal, 20, 77th Battalion 7th Brigade intelligence officer; Pvt. Hadar Miryam Cohen, 18, Unit 414; Staff Sgt. Shoham Bar, 21, logistics NCO in Golani; Staff Sgt. Daniel Kasavchuk, 21, technician in the air defense array; Sergeant Major (Res.) Ilan Fiorentino, 38, member of the community’s security squad; Sergeant Itay Ofek Glisko, 20, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade; Private Binyamin Gavriel Yonah, 19, 947 Battalion in the Israeli Air Defense Command; Private Lidor Makis, 19, logistics NCO in the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories; Sgt. Barak Ben David, 19, Golani soldier; Cpl. Nativ Kutzro, 21, technician in the air defense array; Sgt. Valentin (Eli) Gancia, 22, paratroopers officer; Cpl. Shimon Lugasi, 19, Unit 414; Cpl. Karin Schwartzman, 20, Air Force technician.

Lt. Roi Nahari, 23, paratroopers officer; Master Sgt. (res.) Liran Mons Almosnino, 42, Paran Regional Brigade; Pvt. Shirat Yam Amer, 18, Unit 414; Sgt. Naor Siboni, 20, Golani soldier; Inspector Kim Dukerker, the Israel Border Police; Cpl. Aviv Hajaj, 19, Unit 414; Cpt. Sagi Golan, 30, Lotar commander; Cpl. Ili Ben Mucha, 20, Golani soldier; Lt. Idan Baloy, 21, Golani signals officer; Sgt. Shimon Elroy Ben Shitrit, 20, Unit 414; Staff sergeant Ofek Rousso, 21, Shayetet 13 Naval Commando Unit diver; Lieutenant Shilo Rauchberger, 23, 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade Fighter; Second lieutenant Yuval Yoffe, 21, officer in the 7th Armored Brigade; Corporal Shirel Mor, 19, observer in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Sergeant Daniel Shperber, 20, fighter in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Staff sergeant Dor Yarhi, 21, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Staff sergeant Aviel Melkamu, 21, Egoz commando unit fighter; Private Maya Villalobo Polo, 19, observer in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Sergeant Adam Agmon, 21, squad commander in the 450th battalion.

Sergeant first class Itay Yehudah Bausi, 22, Duvdevan Unit fighter; Master Sgt. Gil Ta’asa, 46, team leader in the Ashkelon Fire and Rescue Services; Avia Hetzroni, 69, medic at the Magen David Adom rescue service; Cpl. Or Avital, 20, 77th Battalion 7th Brigade fighter; First Sergeant Yakir Blochman, detective from the Segev Shalom Police Station; Sergeant Aviad Rivlin, 23, Technological and Logistics Directorate; Matan Abarjil, 19, Golani Brigade fighter; Lt. Shir Eilat, 20, platoon commander in the 414 Battalion of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Second lieutenant Yohai Dukhan, 26, platoon commander in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade; Cpt. Ben Bronstein, 24, Duvdevan Unit fighter; Cpl. Amichai Shimon Rubin, 23, 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Master Sgt. (res.) Behor Sweid, 32, Shlomit security squad; Cpl. Emil Smoylov, 22, guard in COGAT; Sgt. Sahar Midani, 20, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Mizrahi, 21, Nahal Brigade Patrol fighter; Cpl. Itamar Cohen, 19, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Staff Sgt. Dvir Zakai, 20, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Maj. Ilay Zisser, 27, Sayeret Matkal, the General Staff’s elite special-operations force fighter; Cpl. Ido Binenstock, 19, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Lt. Ilay Adani, 21, officer in the Maglan Unit; Pvt. Noam Abramovitz, 19, observer in the 414th Regiment, Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Staff Sgt. Dolev Amouyal, 21, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Ben Menashe Mizrahi, Yavneh Group, a Canadian citizen who served as a lone soldier and was adopted by a family in the Yavneh Group.

Smadar Mor Idan, 38, Shin Bet security service; Omer Gvera, 26, Shin Bet security service; Itay Yehoshua, 36, Shin Bet security service; Lt. Amir Tzur, 23, Sayeret Matkal commando unit; Sgt. Amit Mosat, 20, Nahal soldier; Staff Sgt. Roi Bareket, 20, Golani soldier; Lt. Eyal Klein, 22, Nahal soldier; Staff Sgt. Yonatan Savitsky, 21; Sgt. Regev Amar, 20, paratrooper; Sgt. Ofir Melman, 21, Nahal brigade; Lt. Sahar Saudin, 21, instructor in the air defense array; Sgt. First Class (res.) Avichai Amsalem, 30, 551st Brigade; Cpl. David Mittelman, 20, Golani soldier,;Sgt. Nehorai Saeed, 21, Kfir soldier; Sgt. Bar Rosenstein, 20, Golani unit; Cpl. Shalev Baranes, 20, Golani unit; Maj. Uriel Bibi, 30, paratrooper; Staff Sgt. Elad Michael Shushan, 21, Egoz commando unit; First Sgt. Salman Ibn Marai, 41, tracker in the Gaza Division; Cpt. (res.) Yuval Halibani, 30, 551st Brigade; Corporal Nathane Hai Lyard, Kfir Brigade; Maj. (res.) Eitan Menachem Naeman, 44, combat medic in the 551st Brigade; Cpl. Lavi Bouchnik, 20, paratrooper; Sgt. Brando David Flores Garcia, 21, Gaza Division; Cpl. Tomer Nagar, 20, Golani soldier; Sgt. Noam Elimelech Rotenburg, 24, training command.

Lt. Ron Tsarfati, 22, officer in the Air Force’s air traffic control unit; Staff Sgt. Michael Ben Hamo, 21, Golani soldier; Lt. Ori Mordechai Shany, 22, Golani commander; Cpl. Bar Yankelov, 19, paratrooper; Sgt. Avraham Neria Cohen, 20, Gaza Division; Corporal Shai Ashram, 19, Unit 414; Major General (res.) Gilad Molcho, 33, Egoz commando unit; Sergeant First Class Joad Aamar, 23; Staff-Sergeant Major Mor Shkuri, police officer in Sderot, southern district; Staff-Sergeant Major Avshalom Yair Peretz, fighter in the YAMAM counterterrorism unit; Staff Sgt. Yishay Fitusi, 21, Golani Brigade; Capt. Shilo Har-Even, 25, Golani Brigade; Sergeant Rotem Dushi, 20, paratrooper; Master Sergeant Eliran Abargil, 29, police officer in the Directorate of Coordination of Enforcement Operations (MTPA); Sergeant Major Yaron Moris Dayan, patrolman in the Lachish District; Senior Staff Sgt. Maj. David Ben Dayan, Sderot Police station; Master Sergeant (res.) Yuval Gabbai, 35, commander in a combat unit; Sergeant Evyatar Ohayun, 22, ambulance driver in Battalion 51

Major Mordechai Shamir, 29, Golani Brigade; Corporal Segev Schwartz, 20, Cardom mortar crew member in Battalion 50; Corporal Uriel Segal, 19, Battalion 50; Corporal Amir Lavi, 19, Cardom mortar crew member in Battalion 50; Staff Sergeant Adi Tzur, 20, Battalion 51; Corporal Ram Meir Batito, 19, Battalion 51; Chief Sergeant Yosef Malachi Gedaliah, 22, Duvdevan Commando Unit; Chief Sergeant Omri Balkin, 25, instructor in an IDF military academy; Sergeant Tomer Barak, 20, Givati Brigade’s Battalion 13; Staff Sergeant Amit Peled, 21, Egoz Reconnaissance Unit; Corporal Sivan Simcha Asraf, 20, communication equipment operator; Master Sergeant (res.) Lior Ben Yaakov, 44, security officer; Major Tal Cohen, 30, Sayeret Matkal commando unit,; Master Sergeant (res.) Tal Maman, 38, local security officer; Corporal Erez Ariel, 19, soldier in Battalion 13; Corporal Shir Shlomo, 19, operations sergeant in the Home Front Command’s Southern District; Corporal Osher Shmaiya, 19, soldier in Brigade 143; Sergeant Ya’ad Ben Yaakov, 20, soldier in Battalion 13; Sergeant Binyamin Lev, 23, soldier in Battalion 202; Corporal Shir Biton, 19, combat medic in the Northern Division

Lieutenant Dekel Suisa, 23, battalion commander in Battalion 13; Staff Sergeant Daniel Moshe Danino, 21, soldier in Battalion 13, Srg. Yakir Levi, 21, soldier in the Golani unit’s Division 13; Private Ilay Azar, 18, Division Command 143; Staff Sgt. Tal Levi, 21, Nahal soldier; Lt. Eden Nimri, 22, commander in the Artillery Corps’ drone unit; Cpl. Lior Azizov, 20, Golani soldier; Sgt. First Class (res.) Tomer Dolev. 34, Home Front Command soldier; Lieutenant Alina Pravosudova, 23, Home Front Command officer; Major Roey Chapell, 25, company commander in the Nahal Special Forces unit; Sergeant Idan Raz, 20, Golani Brigade fighter; Corporal Roei Peri, 19, Golani Brigade; Captain (res.) David Haim Meir, 31, fighter in Sayeret Matkal, (the General Staff’s elite special-operations force); Sergeant Or Malka, 21, coordinator of government activities in the territories’ unit; Staff sergeant Alexander Masliy, 21, Combat Engineering Corps; Chief Inspector Avi Tzidon, deputy head of the patrol unit at the Ofakim station; Tal Maman, member of the community’s security squad; Master sergeant (res.) Yaron Victor Shahar, 51, bember of the community’s security squad; Staff sergeant (res.) Ofek Arazi, 28, member of the community’s security squad; Master Sergeant Eliyahu Michael Harush, 28, patrolman at the Sderot Police Station; Master Sergeant Uriel Avraham, patrolman in the Negev Yasam Patrol Unit; Osama Abu Assa, 36, guard; Musa Abu Sabila, 41, guard; Nir Nikita Popov, bodyguard of Communications Minister Shlomo Karahi; Tal Levi, 20, paratrooper fighter

Chief Inspector Avraham Henkin, Police Special Anti-Terror Unit fighter; Pvt. Yonatan Elazari, 20, Duvdevan Unit fighter; Yedidya Raziel, 31, Kibbutz Security Squad; Amichai Wiezen, 33, Kibbutz Security Squad; Staff Sgt. Naveh Eliazar Lax, 21, Sayeret Matkal, the General Staff’s elite special-operations force fighter; Staff Sgt. Tashgar Taka, 21, 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade soldier; 2nd Lt. Yonatan Gutin, 19, officer in the Multidimensional Unit; Lt. Nitai Omer, 22, officer in the Combat Engineering Corps; Staff Sgt. Yosef Itamar Bruchim, 20, squad commander in the Paratroopers Brigade; Cpt. (res) Roi Nagri, 28, unit commander in the Lotar Counter Terror Watch School; Sgt. Yaron Uri Shay, 21, Nahal Brigade Patrol fighter; Sgt. Ben Rubenstein, 20, instructor at LOTAR, IDFs counter-terrorism special forces unit; Lt. Itay Cohen, 22, commander in the Yahalom Patrol Unit; Cpl. Ilay Bar Sadeh, 19, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Cpl. Amit Tzur, 19, 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Maj. Peleg Salem, 30, logistic officer in the 460th Brigade of the Armored Corps; Staff Sgt. Orel Moshe, 21, 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Cpl. Adir Tahar, 19, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Lt. Col. Eli Ginsburg, 42, officer in the Naval Commando Unit Shayetet 13; Pvt. Lior Levy, 19, Home Front Command; Sgt. First Class (res.) Haim Yeshurun Katzman, 32; Cpl. Amit Guetta, 21, Maglan Unit fighter; Staff Sgt. Or Mizrahi, 21, Nahal Patrol fighter; Cpl. Danit Cohen, 19, military sergeant in the Southern Command

Maj. Ariel Ben Moshe, 27, company commander in the General Staff’s elite special-operations force; Warrant Officer Ido Rosental, 45. Shaldag Unit fighter; Maj. Amir Skuri, 31, General Staff’s elite special-operations force fighter; Lt. Shilo Cohen, 24, Shaldag Unit fighter; First Sgt. Aharon Farash, 36, logistic NCO; Cpl. Shira Shohat, 19, observer in the 141st Battalion Combat Intelligence Collection Corps; Staff Sgt. Guy Simchi, 20, Paratrooper Patrol fighter; Cpl. Ariel Eliyahu, 19, 7th Armored Brigade, 77th Regiment fighter; Staff Sgt. Adir Gauri, 20, Sayeret Matkal, the General Staff’s elite special-operations force fighter; Sergeant Roi Wizer, 21, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade Ffghter; Yossi Tahar, 39, Shin Bet security service; First Sergeant Dvora Avraham, patrolwoman at the Ofakim Police Station; Sergeant Major Denis Belkin, 47, patrolman at the Sderot Police Station; Chief Inspector Stas Shainkman, officer in the Police Special Anti-Terror Unit.

Superintendent Vadim Blich, 39, commander in the Coordination of Enforcement Operations Unit; Cpl. Yaron Zohar, 19, 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; 1st. Lt. Rom Shlomi, 23, Shaldag Unit fighter; 1st. Lt. Itai Maor, 23, 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade company commander; 1st. Lt. Shoham Tomer, 23, platoon commander in the Nahal Special Forces Unit; Sgt. 1st Class Vitaly Skipkavich, 21, Egoz Unit fighter; Maj. (res.) Omri Michaeli, 35, Duvdevan Unit fighter; Cpl. Uri Locker, 19, 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade fighter; Maj. Ido Yehoshua, 27, company Commander in the Israeli Air Force Special Forces School; Cpl. Itamar Ayish, 19, Home Front Command; Staff Sgt. Ohad Cohen, 20, platoon commander in the Shaldag Patrol Unit; Staff Sgt. Ilay Gamzo, 20, squad commander in the Paratroopers Command Brigade Training Base; Capt. Aryeh Shlomo Ziering, 27, company commander in the Oketz Unit; Capt. Tal Grushka, 25, company commander in 931 Battalion of the Nahal Brigade; Pvt. Ofir Davidyan, 18, Home Front Command; Sgt. Itai-el Marciano, 20, squad commander in the Paratroopers Command Brigade Training Base

Major Avraham Hobelashvili, 26, officer in the Caracal Battalion; Lt. Col. Yonatan Tzur, 33, commander of the Nahal Brigade Special Forces; Col. Roey Yosef Levy, 44, commander of the IDF Multidimensional Unit; Lance Corp. Ravit Hana Assiyag, 19, Border Police lance corp. in the police’s Southern District; Staff Sergeant Eliona Astafniko, town patrol Ofakim, Southern Region; Sergeant First Class Shai El Knafo, town patrol, Southern Region; Sergeant First Class Michael Lizmi, Detective Be’er Sheva station, Southern Region; Sergeant First Class Avi Buzaglo, Detective, Rahat Police, Southern Region; Master Sergeant Elior Yifrach, Detective, Southern Region; Master Sergeant Yakov Shlomo Karsninski, fighter in undercover unit, Southern Border police; Staff Sergeant Major Dror Elton, sapper in special unit for combating terrorism, special police unit; First Sergeant Yorai Eliyahu Cohen, fighter in the special unit for combating terrorism, special police unit.

First Sergeant Malik Karim, investigator, Beersheba station, Southern Region; First Sergeant Alec Pozniakov, Detective Magen unit, Southern Region; First Sergeant Vitaly Karsi, 38, forensics department crime scene investigator, Tel Aviv Region; First Sergeant Alexei Borodovsky, Negev Yasam patrol, Southern Region; First Sergeant Alon Barad, investigator in the Rahat station, Southern Region; First Sergeant Major Bar Sivan, fighter in the special unit for combating terrorism, special police unit; Sergeant Major Yigal Iluz, 56, bomb sapper, Southern Region; Sergeant Major Adir Shlomo, head of logistics headquarters at Sderot station, Southern Region; Sergeant Major Roni Abuharon, Rahat detective, Southern Region; Sergeant Major Yehuda Kedar, noncommissioned officer, Eshkol Ein Habesor, Southern Border Police; Sergeant Major Roman Gendel, 47, lt. instructor, tactical division Border Police; Sergeant Major Chen Nahmias, sniper in the special unit for combating terrorism, (special police unit); Command Sergeant Major Officer Meir Abragil, Sderot station investigation coordinator, Southern Region; Inspector Alexei Shamkov, officer in the special unit for combating terrorism (special police unit); Inspector Andrei Poshivi, nown station patrol officer, Southern Region; Chief Inspector Amin Ohanadov, 36, team commander in the Yoav unit, Southern Region

Chief Inspector Nissim Lugassi, deputy commander, rural assault unit from the Southern Region; Chief Inspector Shlomo Moshe El, officer in special division in fighting terror, special police unit; Superintendent Martin Kozmichekis, “M” division in the coordination of enforcement operations; Chief Superintendent Itzhak Bazuka-Shvili, commander of the Segev Shalom Police Station; Chief Superintendent Ge-ar Davidov, commander of the Rahat Police Station; Sgt. Maj. Arik Yehudah Marziano, 50, squad commander at the Kiryat Gat fire station; Captain (res.) Ido Edri, 24, infantry officer, killed at the outdoor rave near Kibbutz Re’im; Sergeant Major Amir Fisher, 22; Cpl. Adi Gruman, 19, Unit 414 soldier; Captain Or Yosef Ran, 29, commander in the Duvdevan Unit; Cpl. Nathanel Young, 20, soldier in the 13th Battalion; 2nd Lt. Yoav Meliev, 19, officer in the 7th Armored Brigade; Staff Sgt. Ido Harush, soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade; 1st Lt. Yiftach Yabetz, 23; Private Naama Boni, 19, soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade; Private Neriya Aharon Negri, 18, Home Front Command soldier; Cpl. Guy Bazak, 19, Golani soldier; Staff Sgt. Yuval Ben-Yaakov, 21, soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade.

Sgt. Eden Alon Levy, 19, commander in the Home Front Command; Cpl. Dvir Lisha, 21, Golani soldier,;Staff Sgt. Omri Niv Fierstein, 20, Home Front Command soldier; 1st Lt. Or Moses, 22, commander in the Home Front Command; 2nd Lt. Yanai Kaminka, 20, commander in the Home Front Command; Sgt. Afik Rosenthal, 20, a soldier in Maglan; Lt. Col. Sahar Machalof, 36, commander of the 481st Signal Battalion; Sgt. Or Esatu, 21, NCO in Golani; 2nd Lt. Adar Ben-Simon, 20, platoon commander in the Home Front Command; Staff Sgt. Ofir Tzioni, 21, commander in the Home Front Command; Captain Yotam Ben-Basat, 24, commander in the Multidimensional Unit; Captain Adir Abudi, 23, military policeman in the Home Front Command; Maj. Chen Buchris, 26, deputy commander of Maglan, killed in battle with terrorists; Shalom Tzaban, 60, battalion chief, Israel Fire and Rescue Services Kiryat Gat; Col. Yonatan Steinberg, 43, commander of the Nahal Brigade.

Here is the published list of victims under the age of 18:

Noya Dan, 12; Yahel Sharabi, 13; Tahel Bira, 15; Eitan Kapshitter, 5; Ilan Kapshitter, 8; Arbel Siman Tov, 6; Shachar Siman Tov, 6; Yictach Kutz, 14; Yonatan Kutz, 16; Tomer Eliaz Arava, 17; Emily Hand, 8; Sagi Zak, 15; May Zuheri Abu Sabaakh, 13 and Mahmoud Diab Alkara’an, 12.

The list of the elderly includes Hagay Efrat, 83; Carmela Dan, 80; Shraga Hasid, 77; Yakovi Inon, 78; Belha Inon, 75; Chana Siton, 73 and Yitzhak Siton, 76.