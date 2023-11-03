Important races in the November 7 municipal elections

On Tuesday, November 7, municipal elections will be held in several cities in the Metro Detroit area, most notably Warren and Westland, where a new mayor will be elected in each city, in addition to two races for three City Council seats in Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck.
Tight competition for three City Council seats in Dearborn Heights
In Dearborn Heights, five candidates are competing for three seats on the City Council after Councilman Ray Muscat withdrew from the race despite his victory in the primary election in August. The competing candidates include two current members, Mo Baydoun and Zuhair Abdelhak, who was appointed to the position temporarily last month, to complete Muscat’s term, which ends early next year. Muscat suddenly decided to resign a few days after his victory in the primary election, but his name will appear on the ballot despite his withdrawal from the race.
The list of candidates that will appear on the November ballot also includes former Council President Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and Arab Americans Hassan Saab and Ahmed Al-Kaabi. The Dearborn Heights City Council consists of seven members and is currently headed by Councilman Dave Abdallah, who decided not to seek re-election. The August primary election resulted in Baydoun leading the race with 3,593 votes, ahead of Malinowski-Maxwell (3,097), Muscat (2,647), Abdelhak (1,252), Saab (1,218) and Al-Kaabi (733), while three candidates were eliminated: Wissam Fadlallah (685 votes), Hussein Mazloum (404) and Muhammad Jani (166).
