No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, Muslim and Arab Americans tell Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More and more Muslim and Arab American groups are threatening to withhold donations and votes towards President Biden’s 2024 reelection unless he takes immediate steps to secure a permanent Gaza ceasefire.

On Tuesday, the National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders from hotly contested states that can decide elections, such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, urged Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker an immediate ceasefire.

In an open letter entitled “2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum”, Muslim leaders pledged to mobilize “Muslim, Arab and allied voters” to “withhold endorsement, support and votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.”

“Your administration’s unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you,” the council wrote.

Emgage, a Muslim American civic group, found that nearly 1.1 million Muslims voted in the 2020 election. Associated Press exit polls showed 64 percent of Muslims voted for Biden, a Democrat, and 35 percent for his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

The Arab American Institute estimates 3.7 million Americans “trace their roots” to an Arab country; its poll results issued on Tuesday show support for Biden and Democrats has dropped significantly in this group.