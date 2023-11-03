White House suggests “pauses” in Israel’s war on Gaza to get people out

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 2. – REUTERS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, the White House said it was exploring a series of ceasefires in the Israeli war on Gaza to help people safely exit Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to get in, but reiterated its opposition to a full ceasefire.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that such pauses should be temporary and localized, and insisted they would not stop Israel from defending itself.

“What we’re trying to do is explore the idea of as many pauses as might be necessary to continue to get aid out and to continue to work to get people out safely, including hostages,” he told reporters at a regular White House briefing.

United Nations experts are also urging a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying time is running out for Palestinian people there who find themselves at “grave risk of genocide.”

Israel says it is aiming its attacks at Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the group of using them as human shields.

Nearly four weeks of Israeli bombardment against the Gaza Strip in retaliation for deadly attacks by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct. 7 have killed at least 9,061 people, made up of a majority of women and children, health authorities in the Gaza Strip say.

On Thursday, 342 Palestinians with foreign passports, 21 injured in the fighting and an additional 21 companions left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, according to Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority.