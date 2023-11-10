Turkish Airlines broadens U.S. presence with launch of 13th U.S. gateway in Detroit

Photo: Turkish Airlines Website

On the heels of Turkish Airlines’ 90th anniversary, the leading global airline continues to expand its U.S. network with the opening of its 13th U.S. gateway in Detroit. Beginning November 15, Turkish Airlines will introduce flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), connecting travelers in the Midwest region to Türkiye’s tourism hub, Istanbul, and the airline’s more than 340 destinations in 129 countries across five continents.

Turkish Airlines will operate three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) and Istanbul Airport using the carrier’s brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Starting December 25, the airline will operate four weekly flights, adding Saturday to the schedule. The inaugural flight, TK205, is slated to take off from Istanbul Airport (IST) on November 15 at 3:45 p.m. local time and arrive at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) on November 15 at 6:50 p.m. local time. The first Turkish Airlines flight from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), TK206, will take off on November 15 at 9:35 p.m. local time and arrive at Istanbul Airport (IST) on November 16 at 3:35 p.m. local time.

In recent years, Turkish Airlines has been expanding its U.S. presence with the opening of Newark and Dallas in 2021 and its first-ever Pacific-Northwest route in Seattle in 2022. In 2023, in addition to Detroit, the airline plans to welcome its 114th gateway in Denver. These U.S. openings reflect the airline’s ambitious growth plans intending to drive U.S. tourism to Türkiye, with an annual goal of 2 million visitors per year.

“It’s exciting to open another gateway in the Midwest region, connecting travelers from neighboring areas through the bustling hub of Detroit,” Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said about Turkish Airlines’ expansion to Detroit in a press release. “This is a significant opening in our expansion plans for North America as we continue our mission of connecting more people and more destinations through our robust global route network. As flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport take off this fall, we warmly welcome travelers to explore Istanbul and beyond.”

“A significant portion of our customers have been looking forward to this news for quite some time,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Metro Detroiters with family overseas and those simply looking to travel internationally will benefit immensely from the direct flight to Istanbul and the connecting flights to other international markets. With Turkish Airlines’ arrival, we are better suited to meet the needs of our diverse customer base.”

Flying to more countries and international destinations than any other, Turkish Airlines’ centrally located home base at Istanbul Airport, on track to become the world’s largest international travel hub, is positioned to connect to more than 80 destinations within a three-hour flight. In the United States, the airline currently flies to 12 cities — Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Newark, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Detroit-area travelers will have the opportunity to experience Turkish Airlines’ world-renowned Turkish hospitality and its award-winning Business Class service with modern full-flat seats, first-rate entertainment systems and new Ferragamo amenity kits. The airline offers premium onboard dining with a brand-new menu of gourmet dishes prepared by Flying Chefs using only the highest quality and freshest ingredients. For travelers embarking on long transfer flights, Turkish Airlines offers a Stopover Accommodation Service, with privileges to its passengers flying from selected destinations in the U.S., providing two nights’ accommodation for Economy Class passengers and three nights for Business Class passengers.

To view the flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, contact the call center at +1 (800) 874-8875 or visit any Turkish Airlines sales office.