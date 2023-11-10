Voters in Westland, Inkster, Melvindale and Warren elect new mayors; Livonia mayor wins reelection

Mayoral election results November 2023

In Westland, State Rep. Kevin Coleman, (D-Westland), a former City Councilman, won the mayoral race with 59 percent of the vote over interim Mayor Michael Londeau.

“I believe Westland needs a mayor who knows government and how to deliver results for all of us that live here,” Coleman told the Free Press earlier this year. “My experience at the state and local levels will allow me to take Westland to the next level of great services, new businesses and amenities while keeping Westland a safe, secure community.”

In Livonia, incumbent Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan won with 56 percent of the vote over challenger Councilwoman Kathleen McIntyre, who got 44 percent. Brosnan was elected in 2019 and previously served on the City Council.

Though nonpartisan, the race has been seen as a contest between liberals and conservatives. Brosnan was supportive of flying the LGBTQ+ flag outside City Hall and was sympathetic in 2020 to peaceful BLM protesters, while McIntyre had criticized both and was endorsed by conservative former state Supreme Court justice Kurtis Wilder.

In Melvindale, Nicole Shkira, a former City Councilwoman and Council president, upset incumbent Mayor Wheeler Marsee Jr. by 51 percent to 48 percent.

In Inkster, attorney Byron Nolen, who was mayor from 2015-19, defeated Mayor Patrick Wimberly, who faces a federal bribery charge, 58 percent to 40 percent.

In Warren, State Rep. Lori Stone (D-Warren) will become that city’s first female mayor after prevailing over city Human Resources Director George Dimas in an election where voters rejected Mayor Jim Fouts’ endorsements for the city’s top position and most City Council posts.

Stone won 53 percent of the vote while Dimas had 47 percent, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election. She will succeed Fouts, who was elected in 2007, but was barred from running again because of term limits.

Stone, 43, a former teacher, campaigned on seeking more federal and state aid for the city and consulting with Council members. She has served in the Michigan House of Representatives since 2019, but will have to vacate the role to become mayor some time in the next couple of weeks.

Since Stone and Coleman — both Democrats — won their respective races the Democrats will lose their slim majority in the Michigan House of Representatives, as their number of seats will fall from 56 to 54, which is the same number of seats controlled by Republicans in the 110-seat chamber.