A young Palestinian girl sits next to an elderly on the ruins of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, November 2. (AFP photo)

Oman’s U.S. embassy rushed a diplomatic cable to the White House warning that the unwavering support of President Biden for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians throughout Gaza “is losing us Arab publics for a generation.”

According to CNN, the cable was drafted by Muscat’s second-highest U.S. official and read, “We are losing badly on the messaging battlespace.” The cable added that the U.S. support for the Israeli government’s actions is seen “as material and moral culpability in what [Arabs] consider to be possible war crimes.”

The cable was received by the FBI, CIA and the White House’s National Security Council.

Tensions with the U.S. government have been increasing throughout the Arab world due to the Biden administration’s role in protecting, financing and arming the Israeli government since the war in Gaza started in October. Angry protesters have targeted U.S. embassies throughout the region. U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria have been bombed many times during the previous 21 days.

Earlier this week, the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, was forced to cancel a meeting with the grand mufti of the Republic during a visit to Dar al-Fatwa because of intensified anger at the ambassador’s presence.

Also, earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was given a cold shoulder while visiting multiple Middle East nations. Numerous diplomats urged Blinken to end the genocide of Palestinians throughout Gaza.

Reportedly, the situation in D.C. is just as critical. In a recent dissent memo, State Department staffers criticized the Biden administration’s stance on supporting the Israeli government.

A memo was leaked to POLITICO reading, “The gap between the U.S. private and public messaging contributes to regional public perceptions that the United States is a biased and dishonest actor, which at best does not advance, and at worst harms, U.S. interests worldwide.

“We must publicly criticize Israel’s violations of international norms such as failure to limit offensive operations to legitimate military targets,” the memo added.

“When Israel supports settler violence and illegal land seizures or employs excessive use of force against Palestinians, we must communicate publicly that this goes against our American values so that Israel does not act with impunity.”

The internal pressure comes as the Biden administration is facing a problematic drop in popularity right around the corner from the 2024 elections. According to recent opinion polls, Biden trails Donald Trump in five of the most crucial battleground states.

In addition, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have continued to hit the streets in several U.S. cities since October 7, demanding that President Biden call for an immediate ceasefire throughout Gaza.