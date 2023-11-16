Turkish Airlines will connect Midwest to Istanbul through Detroit flights, marking its 13th gateway in the U.S.

Wayne County CEO Warren Evans; Athina Papas, chairperson of the Wayne County Airport Authority Board of Directors; Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority; Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Dr. Ahmet Bolat and Julie Eadeh, U.S. Consul General in Istanbul (front) with Wayne County Airport Authority Board members and the Turkish Airlines executive team and cabin crew at the airline’s 13th U.S. gateway ceremony on November 15. - Photo courtesy of Turkish Airlines

As of November 15, Turkish Airlines, a global carrier, will connect the Midwest region to Türkiye’s tourism hub and will operate three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) and Istanbul Airport, using the carrier’s new Boeing 787-9 aircraft. After December 25, the flag carrier’s Detroit flights will be increased to four days a week. With the addition of the Detroit flights, Turkish Airlines has increased its network to 345 destinations and now serves 13 destinations in the U.S. Starting Dec. 25, the airline will operate four weekly flights, adding Saturday to the schedule.

Flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its network with the introduction of Detroit flights.

The first Detroit flight was warmly welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon salute. The event took place at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, with local officials, Turkish Airlines executives and aviation enthusiasts in attendance.

“Today is a special day as we gather here to celebrate the inaugural flight of Turkish Airlines to the city of Detroit,” Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said at the ceremony. “We have brought two great cities, Istanbul and Detroit, closer together by initiating this direct flight. We’re thrilled to connect Istanbul and Detroit, creating opportunities for travel, business and cultural exploration. As the national flag carrier of Türkiye, our beautiful country, we reach to more countries than any other airline in the world, and by adding new destinations to our ever-expanding network, such as Detroit, we continue to serve our primary mission of uniting people and cultures all around the globe.”

In recent years, Turkish Airlines has been expanding its U.S. presence with the opening of Newark and Dallas in 2021 and its first Pacific-Northwest route through Seattle in 2022.

In North America, Turkish Airlines currently has 12 gateway cities, including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Newark.

In 2023, in addition to Detroit, the airline plans to welcome its 14th gateway in Denver.

The U.S. openings reflect the airline’s growth plans intending to drive U.S. tourism to Türkiye, with an annual goal of two million visitors per year, according to a press release by the airlines.

“A significant portion of our customers have been looking forward to this news for quite some time,” said Chad Newton, the Wayne County Airport Authority CEO.