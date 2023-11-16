Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib attend a news conference in Washington D.C. calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, on November 13 (AFP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than two dozen Democratic members of the U.S. Congress signed a letter urging the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire and end the Israeli genocide of Palestinians throughout Gaza. More Democrats now support ending the Israeli war against Palestinian armed groups that is wiping out innocent civilians.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Betty McCollum and Mark Pocan spearheaded the letter, stating that without calling for a bilateral ceasefire, “this war will lead to a further loss of civilian life” and put the U.S. at risk of being pulled into a “dangerous and unwise conflict with armed groups across the Middle East.”

“We thank the president for calling for a humanitarian pause so that humanitarian aid may flow and diplomacy may take place,” the letter read. Signatures were included from Cori Bush, Ayanna Presley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

“However, given the present lack of an apparent and clear strategic plan, we encourage a redoubling of efforts to achieve rapid de-escalation through a ceasefire and robust, regional engagement that includes international humanitarian organizations.”

So far, the Biden administration has turned down calls from Palestinians, rights groups and 120 U.N. member states calling for the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire. Frustration is also growing within the administration after several dissent cables show that administration staffers favor a ceasefire.

According to a poll released on Wednesday, more than 65 percent of U.S. respondents favor calling the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire.

While the majority of Congress continues opposing calls for a ceasefire, the number of congressional staffers starting to push for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza continues to grow.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation in October urging the Biden administration to call for an end to the war. Currently, the bill has 17 cosponsors.

In a statement announcing the bill, Rep. Bush said, “War and retaliatory violence doesn’t achieve accountability or justice. It only leads to more death and human suffering.”

The congressional letter also highlighted concern over the growing number of innocent Palestinian children being murdered throughout Gaza by Israeli forces. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, almost 40 percent of the 11,000 Palestinians killed during the Israeli bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza have been children.

According to these figures, One out of every 200 Palestinians has been killed by the Israeli military. Last week, the World Health Organization reported that Israeli bombardments were killing at least one Palestinian child every 10 minutes.

“We are profoundly shocked by the grave violations of children’s rights in the context of armed conflict in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory,” the letter continued.

“International norms require that all parties to an armed conflict protect children and prevent the commission of grave violations against them, including killing and maiming, attacks on schools and hospitals, recruitment and use of children, abduction of children and denial of humanitarian access.”