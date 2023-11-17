Protest at Debbie Stabenow’s office calls for ceasefire in Gaza

DETROIT – Detroit chapters of the Palestinian Youth Movement and Jewish Voice for Peace came together on Thursday, Nov. 9 for Shut it Down for Palestine, a global call to action. The local event drew more than 100 people to protest outside of Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office at 719 Griswold St. in Detroit, in an effort to get her to sign onto a Ceasefire Now Resolution.

From around 8 a.m. to noon, there was chanting and picketing, as well as a human blockade of people linking arms at the main entrance of the building. The protest was held as a way to continue applying pressure on national and local officials who are supporting the Israeli government. According to a press release, organizers chose Stabenow’s office as their rallying point because she has not supported the ceasefire resolution, even as her constituents demanded it.

Since Oct. 7, when Palestinian Hamas fighters breached the wall outside the Gaza Strip and killed around 1,400 people, Israel’s retaliation has led to the death of more than 10,000 Palestinians, almost half of whom are children.

– Metro Times