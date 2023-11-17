U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) won’t seek re-election

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat who has served the Flint area in Congress for a decade, has decided not to seek re-election next year.

Kildee, who represents Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, says that being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year helped him make the decision.

“I was first elected to public office when I was 18-years-old,” Kildee said in a statement. “Nearly five decades later, I continue to love public service and the work I do every day. For most of this year, I saw myself continuing to serve and was actively planning another campaign. But there are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path. For me, being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments. Thankfully, earlier this year I had successful surgery and I’m cancer-free.

“But after spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren and contemplating our future, the time has come for me to step back from public office. Running for office, ultimately, is a personal decision first. And this was not an easy decision to make. But I know it’s the right one for me and for my family.”

Kildee was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer. In May, he was back in office after having a small cancerous tumor on his tonsil removed.

“It is a true honor to serve and represent my hometown of Flint and surrounding communities in Congress,” Kildee said. “I am grateful for the trust Michiganders have placed in me over the past six terms. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished for mid-Michigan and the country.”

Kildee is serving his sixth term and will leave Congress at the end of the term on Jan. 3, 2025.

“For the remainder of my term, I will continue bringing the same passion, work ethic and drive to help our community and my constituents,” he said. “My congressional offices will remain open and available to assist anyone in the district who needs help.”

“As I have said many times: While I’ve been elected to numerous public roles, I’ve never felt like I’ve changed careers because my job responsibilities have stayed the same: serving, working for and representing the people who elected me. To my constituents, thank you for the honor and privilege of being your voice and advocate.

“While I’m stepping back from elected office at the end of my term, I’m most definitely not retiring. I’m looking forward to a new chapter continuing to serve Flint and mid-Michigan, just outside of elected office.”

“Congressman Kildee knows the Bay region like the back of his Michigan mitten, and I am so grateful for our productive partnership, Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “I am grateful for our collaboration to bring progress to areas of Michigan that too many left behind. We brought good-paying, middle-class manufacturing jobs back to Flint, worked to lower the cost of prescription drugs with President Biden and delivered on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

“Congressman Kildee has been a friend, mentor and shining example of what it means to be a committed public servant,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a statement. “I am honored to have had a chance to work with him on the issues that matter most to families in Flint and across Genesee County. He’s a strong leader who made Michigan a better place.”

“Dan Kildee has been a friend and a strong partner in Congress for more than a decade and has accomplished much in that time,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor). “We have worked together on many important issues from getting harmful forever chemicals (PFAS) out of the environment and getting the lead out of pipes, to expanding access to clean and safe water for all Michiganders and protecting the auto industry. His deep knowledge of many issues and his concern for others has made a difference in countless lives, and his years of service have benefited our country in many ways. He will be missed in our delegation and in the Congress. I wish him all the best in his next chapter where I know he will continue to serve Michigan in a different way.”

“Congressman Kildee embodies the true meaning of public service,” U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) said in a statement. “Dan has dedicated his life to improving the lives of people not only in his district, but across our entire state and country. I’ve had the honor of fighting alongside Dan both in the House and Senate to support our nation’s veterans and small businesses, lift up middle-class families and ensure every American has access to safe drinking water. I wish him the very best and know that he will carry that compassion and commitment to the public good in whatever he chooses to do next.”