Governor Whitmer calls for special election to fill vacant house seats

LANSING – On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calling for a special election to fill two vacant seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.



The vacancy is caused by the elections of State Representative Lori Stone, who previously represented the 13th House District, to mayor of Warren and State Representative Kevin Coleman, who previously represented the 25th House District, to mayor of Westland.

“The Michigan Legislature had one of the most productive sessions in Michigan history thanks to Michiganders who elected leaders, like state representatives Coleman and Stone, to get things done on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives,” Whitmer said. “As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year.”



Coleman won the election in Westland, beating interim Mayor Michael Londeau, who was sworn in on Jan. 17. Stone ran in Warren against George Dimas, who currently serves as the director of human resources for that city.

Stone and Coleman have since been sworn into office.

Michigan Democrats have controlled the governor’s office and slim majorities in both chambers of the legislature since January.

With the two vacancies, Democrats temporarily lost control, eliminating their two-seat majority in the House and putting the chamber in a 54-54 deadlock until the special election.