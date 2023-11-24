Hollywood wages “holy war” on stars who dare to speak for Palestinian justice

Melissa Barrera, left, and Susan Sarandon, right. Sarandon and Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israeli war on Gaza that some wrongly deemed anti-Semitic

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and Scream star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israeli war on Gaza that some deemed “anti-Semitic.”

Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the upcoming Scream VII, acknowledged Barrera’s exit from the horror franchise. The Mexican-born actress, who starred in In the Heights and the two recent Scream installments, had posted statements on Instagram Stories calling the war against Palestinians a “genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

“Gaza,” she wrote, “is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

Spyglass said in a statement that its position “is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Late Wednesday, Barrera posted a statement on Instagram Stories about her firing.

“First and foremost I condemn anti-Semitism and Islamophobia,” she wrote. “I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

“I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism,” she added. “I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”

A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, a five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency. Sarandon’s exit from UTA followed comments she’s made about Israel, most recently in an appearance Nov. 17 at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” Sarandon said, according to the New York Post.

The Post also reported that Sarandon joined the crowd in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a slogan some wrongly see as anti-Semitic because it suggests the “eradication of Israel.”

Sarandon won the best actress Oscar for her performance in Dead Man Walking. She is also known for her roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bull Durham and Thelma & Louise.

The Israeli war on Gaza has caused rifts throughout Hollywood. Earlier, when many groups were issuing statements condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the Writers Guild of America ultimately didn’t after failing to come to an agreement. Maha Dakhil, a prominent agent with the Creative Arts Agency, last month resigned her board seat after sharing a social media post accusing Israel of genocide. Dakhil later apologized for her statement.