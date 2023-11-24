Obama-era former National Security Council official arrested for spewing Islamophobic language at food vendor

Videos show Stuart Seldowitz, a former Obama-era National Security Council official, spewing Islamophobic language at a food vendor.

NEW YORK – A former Obama-era National Security Council official has been arrested after a series of videos shared widely on social media showed him using hate-laden, Islamophobic language against an employee working inside a New York City food cart, police said.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was arrested Wednesday on preliminary charges of hate crime/stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, stalking/causing fear and stalking at employment, according to the NYPD.

It’s unclear what charges Seldowitz will ultimately face when the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office gets the case.

According to CNN, and before his arrest was announced, Seldowitz confirmed to the cable network in an email that it was him in the videos, which were recorded by a vendor from inside a food cart on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and appear to be from different days.

In the videos posted on social media and which went viral, Seldowitz mocks Islam, taunts the man about his citizenship status, accuses him of supporting Hamas and references the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

“You support killing little children,” Seldowitz says to the vendor in one video. The vendor retorts, “You kill children, not me.”

Seldowitz replies, “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian children, you know what? It wasn’t enough!”

In one of the videos posted online, Seldowitz tells the vendor, “We’re going to put big signs here saying this guy believes in Hamas.”

Seldowitz also makes derogatory comments about the Prophet Mohammed, ridiculing Islam, which he appears to believe is the vendor’s religion.

The videos come as the U.S. is experiencing an “unprecedented” increase in reported anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias incidents since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, according to the Council on American-Islamic relations (CAIR).

At the same time, the reports of anti-Semitic incidents across the country have also spiked, with FBI Director Christopher Wray saying last month the threat was reaching “historic levels.”

