Gov. Whitmer re-appoints Portia Roberson and Zenna Elhasan to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission

Portia Roberson, of Detroit, and Zenna Faraj Elhasan, of Dearborn. – File photos

LANSING – Governor Whitmer has reappointed Portia Roberson, of Detroit, and Zenna Faraj Elhasan, of Dearborn, to serve second four-year terms on the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. Both Roberson and Elhasan were originally appointed to the Commission in December of 2019, with their first terms ending this year on December 31. Their re-appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Roberson is the CEO of Focus: HOPE, a 55-year-old organization with a focus on workforce development and education. Previously she served the city of Detroit as the group executive for civil rights, inclusion & opportunity. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Michigan, and her juris doctor at Wayne State University Law School. She is reappointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing January 1 and expiring December 31, 2027.

Elhasan is the general counsel at The Kresge Foundation and serves as secretary for the foundation’s board of trustees. She is responsible for managing the overall legal affairs of the foundation, supports the development and enforcement of foundation policies and practices, supports the board on governance matters and manages outside counsel relationships. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and her J.D. from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. She is reappointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing January 1 and expiring December 31, 2027.

“I am honored to be re-appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” Roberson said. “At a time when there is a constant attack on the civil rights of so many, I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow commissioners to ensure that Michigan is a safe and welcoming state for all.”

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 to carry out the guarantees against discrimination articulated in Article I, Section 2. The Commission is charged with investigating alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race, color or national origin, genetic information, sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record and physical and mental disability. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights serves as the operational arm of the Commission.