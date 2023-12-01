Michigan lawmakers urge Biden to “advance a lasting ceasefire” in Gaza

Michigan State Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) said that an end to violence is the only way to legitimately address the occupation and bring lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

LANSING — Twenty-five Michigan lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden Wednesday, urging him to “advance a lasting ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas.

In the letter, the state lawmakers noted that international organizations — including the United Nations, the World Health Organization and UNICEF — faith leaders, elected officials and community leaders have all called for a ceasefire in the conflict, urging for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The lawmakers said that the temporary ceasefire deal between the two sides is a “positive step forward.”

“Some aid has been able to enter Gaza since October 21, but there continue to be insufficient supplies of water, food, medicine and blood,” the letter reads. “According to the World Health Organization, 20 of Gaza’s hospitals are no longer functioning. Over 1 million residents have been displaced from their homes in Gaza, leading to a growing humanitarian crisis.”

Most recently and according to the United Nations Human Rights Council, 1.5 million Palestinians have been internally displaced since the war began and now lack safe drinking water, food, fuel, electricity and medical care. The war has destroyed much of the civilian infrastructure of Gaza, including hospitals, resulting in the deaths of more than 14,500 Palestinians, with roughly 68 percent of the casualties being women and children. Several thousands are still unaccounted for and remain under the rubble.

The letter also mentions that “many of the actions that have taken place” in the Gaza Strip are also prohibited by the Geneva Convention.

The letter was signed by 25 state lawmakers, including State Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D- Hamtramck), who is the Democratic majority leader of the state’s House chamber.

“Today, I joined 25 other Michigan House and Senate colleagues pressing President Biden for a lasting ceasefire,” Aiyash wrote in a post to X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Bombing children will not bring peace,” Aiyash added. “An end to violence is the only way to legitimately address the occupation and bring lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike. We must advance and lasting and durable ceasefire to end the bombing and devastation in Gaza.”

The letter was sent a day after Israel and Hamas agreed to implement a temporary cease-fire for four days, and extended twice since then to allow for the safe transfer of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Hamas also agreed to release 50 hostages, all women and children, currently held by them. With the transfer of hostages, Palestinian women and children prisoners will also be released from Israeli prisons, per Hamas’s demands.

“We urge the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, the adherence of all international laws and aid to ensure that every person living in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank can live with self-determination, dignity and humanity,” the letter read.

The letter was signed by: