Dearborn Police seek assistance identifying individuals involved in attempted armed robbery

The Dearborn Police Department is requesting the public’s help identifying five individuals who are suspected of attempting an armed robbery at the T-Mobile store on the 5000 block of Schaefer on Friday, December 8. Photo Courtesy of Dearborn Communications Department.

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department is requesting the public’s help identifying five individuals who are suspected of attempting an armed robbery at a Dearborn storefront on Friday, December 8.

Dearborn Police officers responded to a 911 call at the 5000 block of Schaefer for an attempted robbery after five males entered a T-Mobile store at approximately 6:45 p.m., with one individual pointing a handgun at the employee.

All five people involved in the attempted armed robbery were masked, some carrying firearms. They exited the store without securing any cash or merchandise and fled the scene in a blue SUV that is suspected to be a 2015-2019 Kia Sportage. No injuries were reported at the scene.

“We are using all resources necessary to quickly identify those involved. Although we are thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this type of behavior recklessly puts others in our community at risk. We appreciate the public’s assistance in sharing any information that can help identify these individuals and bring them to justice,” Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or those involved is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2041. Anonymous tips may be submitted to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.







Photos Courtesy of Dearborn Communications Department.