Dearborn receives $24.8 million in federal grants to improve traffic safety on Warren Ave

Dearborn has secured a federal grant to improve traffic safety on Warren Ave.

DEARBORN – On Thursday, the city of Dearborn announced that it has received $24.8 million in federal grant awards through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All programs (SS4A) to improve traffic safety on Warren Ave.

The funding will be utilized to design and implement enhanced traffic safety measures along Warren Ave. to increase safety for both drivers and pedestrians along one of the city’s main residential and business corridors.

“Warren Ave. is a cornerstone of our city,” Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said. “For too long, the area has endured serious traffic safety challenges. These dollars will go a long way in helping us reimagine traffic and pedestrian safety along the corridor and in doing so, improving its walkability and access to local businesses.”

The grant was secured by Nicole Hefty, the city’s philanthropy and grants director, with support from U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit).

“I am grateful to our congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, for her tremendous support in helping us secure this impactful grant award,” Hammoud added. “We are fortunate to also have a partner in Wayne County Executive Warren Evans in revitalizing this critical county road.”

The majority of funds received through the SS4A grant will focus on reducing speeds and mitigating weaving traffic through traffic calming measures. This will strengthen safety for both vehicles and pedestrians while optimizing the traffic flow within the corridor.

“The safety and protection of our residents is critical and I welcome the recent announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Rep. Tlaib said. “The $24.8 million in funding to the city of Dearborn for pedestrian and motor safety for our families will be transformative. I know too well why this funding is so needed. Last year, my uncle, Adnan Elabed, was tragically killed by a motorist. I am looking forward to working together to keep our families safe.”

In addition to streamlining the flow of vehicle traffic along the corridor, the project will include the construction of pedestrian walkways and biking paths and the installation of green infrastructure features along the county roadway.

“Wayne County is tremendously grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation for awarding the city of Dearborn with a $24.8 million grant through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said. “This transformative funding is a testament to Wayne County’s shared commitment with the city of Dearborn to create safer and more accessible roadways for our residents. These funds will empower us to enhance our infrastructure, making our roads safer, more efficient and better aligned with the needs of our community. We look forward to the positive impact this investment will have on the lives of our residents and the overall prosperity of the city of Dearborn.”

Warren Avenue will get a road diet. Two miles of the busy, wide street will undergo the road diet in order to calm, or slow down, traffic. A buffer with greenery will do two things: add a safe bike lane away from traffic, mitigate flood waters and beautify the area. New LED lighting will help with visibility and safety for pedestrians.

Traffic calming solutions will be concurrently implemented with a façade improvement project that is currently underway along Warren Ave., which will result in the formal recognition of corridor businesses as part of a unified business district. The district will also receive branded signage and architectural enhancements.

The grant is a part of $817 million in grants across the country for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the 385 Safe Streets and Roads for All program.