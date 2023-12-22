Attorney General Nessel warns residents about USPS scam during the holiday season

LANSING – Many people are using the mail to send gifts to loved ones during the holidays. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about fraudulent smishing text messages purporting to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS) this holiday season.

“Hundreds of millions of packages are shipped each holiday season, and bad actors see that as a prime opportunity to scam you out of your hard-earned money,” Nessel said in a press release. “It is critically important for people to recognize a scam like this and avoid giving out their personal information. Clicking on fraudulent links can lead to identity theft, the installation of malware on your device or it could lead to your contact information being sold to other bad actors who are also looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.”