FBI and DHS report increased threats to Jewish institutions and synagogues

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were made aware of a significant number of email hoax bomb threats to Jewish institutions and synagogues across the United States. More than 30 of the 56 FBI field offices are investigating these threats and pursuing those responsible for violations of multiple federal laws.

At this time, based on similar language and specific email tradecraft used, it appears the perpetrators of these threats are connected. Additionally, these threats appear to be originating from outside of the United States. To date, none of these email threats have involved any actual explosive devices or credible risk of harm to congregants.

If you become aware of any threat or suspicious activity, please report that information immediately to the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/home, by calling the Detroit FBI field office at 313.965.2323, or 1.800.CALL.FBI. A list of FBI field offices can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/contact- us/field-offices/. If the activity involves imminent violence or threat to life, call 911.

All information above provided by the FBI.