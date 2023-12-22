Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi

LANSING – On Thursday, Governor Whitmer announced the appointment of Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi to the Michigan Board of Medicine. This comes among other appointments to several other commissions and boards, including the Crime Victim Services Commission, Human Trafficking Commission and the Michigan Board of Nursing.

“Today’s appointees represent Michigan’s young professionals, communities of color, seniors, and more,” a press release stated. “The appointees announced this week build on Governor Whitmer’s work to ensure appointees reflect Michigan’s diverse population. Sixty percent of appointees are women or people of color and the Whitmer cabinet is the most diverse in Michigan history.”

Hamzavi, of Northville, is the president and a clinical specialist at Hamzavi Dermatology Specialist. He holds Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine degrees from the University of Michigan. He currently serves as the senior staff physician in the department of dermatology at Henry Ford Health. He is also a clinical associate professor in the department of dermatology at Wayne State University and serves on many disease awareness boards. He is appointed to represent physicians for a term beginning December 21 and expiring December 31, 2025. Hamzavi is replacing Venkat Rao, who passed away.

Hamzavi told The Arab American News that he is appreciative of his appointment to this important board and pledges he will do everything he can to advance the board’s mission in the next four years.

“It gives me so much hope in our governing system that all groups can be represented in our state government by an appointment such as this,” he said. “So much of medicine is building trust and I hope to serve Michiganders, our patients and our clinicians well in this role by learning and helping where I can.”

Hamzavi is an active partner with Dr. Ali Berry in Dermatology Specialist Clinics in Canton, Brighten, Livonia, Ann Arbor, Rochester Hills and Dexter. He also serves on the board of directors of Emgage.

Dr. Hamzavi is an active clinic researcher and investigates causes and treatments for vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa, photomedicine and other skin conditions.

Emgage is a national organization with a mission to educate and mobilize Muslim American voters in support of policies that enable Muslim Americans to thrive and the democracy in the U.S. to flourish.

“Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi is an extraordinary physician, scientist and humanitarian that has dedicated his life to the service of others,” said Dr. Ali Berry, a partner of Dr. Hamzavi and a renowned dermatology specialist in southeast Michigan. “He has been a mentor and a most wonderful friend to many of us in the health care field and in the greater Michigan community for many years. He will serve the health care field extremely well as a physician representative on the state’s board of medicine, where he will be a staunch advocate for the rights of all patients, especially those in greatest need of better health care access across our state. I’m proud to be Dr. Hamzavi’s partner in practice as we continue our mission of human service in the field of Dermatology.”

Hamzavi earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, with honors, in sociology from the University of Michigan. He received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and graduated with academic honors in a variety of specialty rotations. He is an active clinic researcher and investigates causes and treatments for vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa, photomedicine and other skin conditions.

“Dr. Hamzavi is an excellent choice for the Michigan Board of Medicine as he understands the challenges of private practice, helps run a residency program to train physicians and is actively involved in research,” said Dr. Muzammil Ahmed a well known urologist in Metro Detroit and an Emgage Michigan board chairman. “He is also deeply committed to serving the Michiganders and the community and is internationally recognized for his work on vitiligo and other skin diseases. We are in good hands with him on the board.”

The Michigan Board of Medicine was originally formed with the enactment of Public Act 237 of 1899. Underlying all of the Board’s responsibilities is the duty to promote and protect the public’s health, safety and welfare. This responsibility is implemented by the Board by ascertaining minimal entry level competency of medical doctors and requiring continuing medical education during licensure. The Board also has the obligation to take disciplinary action against licensees who have violated the Michigan Public Health Code. The Board of Medicine consists of 19 voting members: 10 medical doctors, one physician’s assistant and eight public members. Each board member serves four-year terms.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the State Senate.