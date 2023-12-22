Israel’s port sees 85 percent drop in activity amid Red Sea Yemen’s Houthi attacks

New imported cars are seen in a parking lot next to the Eilat port, Israel, June 12, 2018. REUTERS

Israel’s Eilat Port has seen an 85 percent drop in activity since Houthi military forces in Yemen stepped up attacks on ships heading to Israel in the Red Sea, the port’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The Houthis are playing an escalating role in the conflict in the Middle East, also firing drones and missiles at Israel in a campaign they say aims to support Palestinians in the Gaza war, where Hamas is also backed by Iran.

Eilat, which primarily handles car imports and potash exports coming from the Dead Sea, pales in size compared to Israel’s Mediterranean ports in Haifa and Ashdod, which handle most of the country’s trade.

But Eilat, which sits adjacent to Jordan’s only coastal access point at Aqaba, offers Israel a gateway to the East without the need to navigate the Suez Canal.

It was one of the first ports to be affected as shipping firms rerouted vessels to avoid the Red Sea after the Houthis disrupted a key trade route through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Without Bab al-Mandab, “you close the main shipping artery to Eilat Port,” CEO Gideon Golber told Reuters. “And therefore we lost 85 percent of total activity.”

The United States has since announced a multi-national security initiative to protect the crucial shipping lane.