New development with Chick-fil-A, Topgolf, Portillo’s and a hotel proposed in Canton Township

Photo: Canton Township / WXYZ Detroit Report

CANTON — A new commercial development with Chick-fil-A, Topgolf, a hotel and a Portillo’s restaurant could be opening in Canton township, according to the Planning Commission.

The roads bordering the 55-acre development site are Ford Road, North Lotz Road, Warren Road and is east of I-275. Reports state that the Planning Commission would still need to sign off on the proposal before township trustees receive it for further consideration.

Multiple commissioners shared their thoughts regarding the project during a recent meeting.

“I love the project,” Planning Commission member Doug Weber said in a WXYZ-TV Detroit report. “I’m absolutely here in favor of it.”

“I agree with what everyone else has said about the traffic,” Commissioner Nancy Eggenberger said in that same report. “I don’t want to make any decision until we get that traffic study back. We need to make sure it’s not a danger on Ford Road,”

Canton Township resident Jake Daniels, told 7 Action News he was worried about congestion on Ford Road.

“It’s already pretty crazy,” he said. “Excitement because it’s something new coming to Canton. I heard a lot of trees are being cut down. So, that’s kind of a concern, but it’s the give-and-take.”

Steve Robinson, vice president of acquisitions and development for Broder Sachse Real Estate, shared his goals of breaking ground this summer and opening up the businesses to the public by the spring of 2025, according to reports. Township approvals are required beforehand.

“I think we’re on our fourth or fifth submittal,” Robinson said in a Hometown Life report. “We’ve made tremendous strides. We’ve eliminated an acre of pavement on this project since we started… and we’ve really enhanced the plan all the way along.”

Reports shows that the commissioners’ opinions regarding this new development are those of support and excitement.

“I’ve spent the last few months… on the master plan advisory committee, and one of the things we consistently heard is that we need something in Canton that would draw people here and would have young people want to stay here and hang out and do fun things,” said Commissioner Sommer Foster, the Canton Township Board of Trustees representative on the Planning Commission, in a Hometown Life report. “I think this meets that need for a lot of people in our community.”