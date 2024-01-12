Women and life’s lessons

We as women have high expectations for ourselves

By Jumana Judeh, PhD

As we begin a new year, many of us will reflect on what went right in 2023 and what didn’t. We will also make promises to ourselves of changes we want to make to improve our lives in this new year. But let’s be realistic and have a fresh perspective on the challenges we surely will face.

First, what didn’t go right in 2023 is not a bad thing. Every set-back in our lives is not a failure but rather an opportunity to learn. We must be able to recognize that setbacks are simply life teaching us lessons. As women, life is harder on us with these lessons. And as if that is not enough, we are equally hard on ourselves. We as women have high expectations for ourselves. Raise the perfect kids, run the perfect house, get that amazing job or start our own business.

What we fail to remember is that we are talented, hardworking, resilient and smart. The better we become, the better our relationships with those around us will become. But between the kids, home and a job, we have convinced ourselves that there is no time left for ourselves.

Stop making excuses. Taking care of yourself does not have to be so dramatic as going to the gym every day. It can be waking up 15 minutes early to sit alone with a cup of coffee and reflecting. You can meditate, but that is such a hard task that I will confess I have never been able to accomplish. I do sit quietly in the mornings, before anyone wakes up, and just reflect on everything happening in my life. The key is to reflect in a GRATEFUL way. Don’t look at what is bad taking place. Remember, everything happens for a reason and there is always an opportunity to be grateful.

As you start the new year, make an effort to take a small step to become a better you, to become a more peaceful you and to become a happier you.

Remember just changing how you think is a major step to a better you. Don’t be quick to judge situations in life. Sit down, listen and observe. Communication is 80 percent non-verbal and the other 20 percent should be focused on listening. I mean really listening and reflecting before you respond. Remember, not every action requires a reaction. Just simply let it be.

So remember. You matter. You are the fabric that keeps your family together. Because you care as a woman, you carry the weight of all your loved ones on your shoulder. Just take a few short minutes daily to reflect on that weight and how you can only control that which is within your reach.

Let me know what you think. Email me at judehjumana@gmail.com.