Dearborn Heights hosting free legal clinic for residents

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The city of Dearborn Heights will be hosting a free legal clinic for its residents at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the first legal clinic of 2024 will be held for Dearborn Heights residents. There will be attorneys on-hand during the event to meet individually with residents regarding their questions and concerns regarding landlord/tenant issues and wills and estate planning.

“We are pleased to host these free clinics as a service to our residents,” Dearborn Heights Corporation Counsel Roger Farinha said. “They serve as a valuable resource where our residents can receive no-cost, one-on-one advice on legal issues they are experiencing.”

This will be the second event of this kind hosted by the city. The first event was held in November and helped residents expunge lesser-serious infractions from their records. That event had over 200 participants.

“We are looking forward to this one as we receive a number of inquiries from residents on these topics,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “We are looking forward to a busy, successful event. We are indebted to all those who come together to make these community events so successful.”

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the Dearborn Heights City Hall located at 6045 Fenton Street and will feature volunteer attorneys that specialize in landlord/tenant, wills, and estate planning.

The city will continue to host more free clinics based on topics of interest and value to residents.