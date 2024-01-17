Dearborn Police seek assistance identifying individuals involved in a suspicious violent encounter

Dearborn Police are seeking help identifying the individuals involved in a potentially dangerous situation at Culver and Glover Streets on Jan. 14 involving a black Ford F-150. Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Communications Department

DEARBORN – Dearborn Police are looking into a potentially dangerous interaction that occurred on Sunday, January 14 at the intersection of Culver and Glover Streets at approximately 2:10 p.m.

The incident was captured on a local security camera. The recording depicts the driver of a black Ford F-150 blocking the path of a red Chrysler Town & Country minivan, before exiting the truck with a handgun raised. The driver of the F-150 gave repeated orders for the driver of the mini-van to shut off the vehicle ignition and exit the vehicle. The driver of the Town & Country remained in the vehicle, immediately driving eastbound on Glover with the F-150 following.

Click here to watch the surveillance footage with sound (viewer discretion is advised).

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any individuals involved in this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department. Anonymous tips may be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“This is a shocking event in our community,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a press release. “Our department is doing all that we can to locate both drivers as quickly as possible. As we begin to investigate this incident, I urge community members with information to come forward.”

