Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray sentenced for drunk driving

Joseph Murray, Dearborn Fire Department chief

DEARBORN – The chief of the Dearborn Fire Department was sentenced Wednesday for operating while intoxicated, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

On January 17, Joseph Patrick Murray, 44, was sentenced by Judge Mark J. Plawecki to one year of probation with 120 hours of community service as directed by the city of Dearborn. He must complete inpatient rehabilitation and outpatient counseling. He is ordered to have one random alcohol/drug screening once a week, as directed by the city, and he must attend one Alcohol Anonymous meeting per week, according to a statement issued by the Wayne County Prosecutor Office.

Close to 3 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, Murray was drunk driving over the speed limit on Telegraph Road and Annapolis Street in Dearborn Heights, officials said.

In November, Murray was arraigned in connection with driving while intoxicated after he turned himself in. In December, he pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated, and all other charges were dismissed, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and officers placed him in custody.