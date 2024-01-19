Dearborn native Hussein Tarraf appointed to the IRS Advisory Council

Hussein Tarraf

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dearborn resident Hussein Tarraf has been selected by the IRS as one of 12 new members of the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council.

Tarraf is the president of Tarraf & Associates, PC, in Dearborn. He has been working in public accounting for more than 20 years, providing tax advisory and assurance services primarily to small to medium size businesses and high net-worth individuals, and has worked in the areas of accounting, audit, consultation, business planning and taxation within several firms. Tarraf, a CPA and certified fraud examiner, is an associate professor of accounting and the director of the accounting and finance program at Madonna University.

“I am delighted to have been appointed by the commissioner of internal revenue with the concurrence of the secretary of the treasury to the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC),” Tarraf said. “I look forward to to working with the IRSAC’s very select group of accountants, lawyers, academics and economists from around the country to advise the commissioner and recommend administrative and policy changes for the service.”

The IRSAC, established in 1953, is an organized public forum for IRS officials and representatives of the public to discuss a broad range of issues in tax administration. The Council provides the IRS and agency leaders with relevant feedback, observations and recommendations. It will submit its annual report to the agency at a public meeting in November.

The IRS strives to appoint members to the IRSAC who represent the taxpaying public, the tax professional community, small and large businesses, tax exempt and government entities and information reporting interests.