Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud launches Mayor’s Service Corps program to connect Dearborn teens to service opportunities

Photo: City of Dearborn Communications Department

DEARBORN – Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud is launching the city’s first-ever Mayor’s Service Corps in an effort to empower Dearborn teens to make a positive impact through public service. The new program is currently recruiting Dearborn volunteers, ages 16 and above, who are interested in opportunities to serve their neighbors.

Youth who apply will be matched on volunteer projects submitted by Dearborn residents and businesses, and organized by the city of Dearborn Community Relations Department.

“I am proud to introduce this initiative, which will empower tomorrow’s leaders and enrich the community we all love,” Hammoud said in a press release. “The Mayor’s Service Corps will provide our young people with the tools to become successful, compassionate, and generous public servants by contributing to our community and supporting their fellow residents by providing much-needed assistance and resources.”

Members of the Mayor’s Service Corps initiative can expect to be assigned to shovel snow for seniors, help out at city-sponsored events, lead clean-up events at city parks, and more. Participating students will earn volunteer hours, note their participation on college applications, and receive a personal letter of recommendation from Mayor Hammoud.

“Small, collective actions can make a big impact,” Hammoud said. “I was able to experience this firsthand when we mobilized volunteers from across the city to provide crucial assistance to those affected by devastating floods. I was a volunteer among you and your selflessness inspires me to this day. I am eager to work with the Mayor’s Service Corps so we can continue meaningful positive contributions to the lives of those in our community.”

Applications for the Mayor’s Service Corps will be accepted on a rolling basis. To apply, visit bit.ly/DearbornMSC.

For more information about the Mayor’s Service Corps visit MSC.Dearborn.gov. Questions about the program may be directed to the City’s Neighborhood Liaisons: Silvio Davis (313-391-7378) and Rabih Hammoud (313-820-3024).