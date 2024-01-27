Former Wayne County Circuit Court assistant arraigned on charges alleging embezzlement from judge

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Steven Allen, 42, of Detroit, was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the 36th District Court in Wayne County on four felonies for forgery, using a computer to commit a crime and allegedly embezzling more than $60,000 from his employer, a sitting Circuit Court judge.

Allen was employed as a judicial assistant serving a judge in the Third Circuit Court in Wayne County from 2018 to 2022. During these years it is alleged he illegally obtained an ATM card associated with the judge’s accounts, wrongfully made withdrawals and purchases, and forged checks presented to the victim to conceal his thefts. The victim became aware of the missing funds when notified of delinquent taxes on a secondary property, despite Allen presenting them with checks made to look like they were sent to satisfy the tax.