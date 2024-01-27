Jury trial set for a White man who allegedly assaulted Black shoppers at Dearborn market

Westborn market in Dearborn

A man facing charges in an alleged racially motivated attack at a grocery store in Dearborn will face a jury trial.

Jason Edward Lucas, who is White, is set to go on trial on March 20.

He has been charged with four counts of felonious assault and two counts of ethnic intimidation.

The charges are in connection with an alleged assault on two Black shoppers at Westborn Market on May 13, 2022.

The market is located at 21755 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

According to a press release from police, Lucas, who was 44-years-old at the time, is said to have initiated an encounter with the two shoppers and made several racial slurs.

He reportedly followed the two into the parking lot.

Once there, police said he attempted to strike the two with his vehicle as they walked to their car.

Police said he got out of his car with a baseball bat in his hand, raised the bat over his head and kept yelling racial slurs.

The two victims were able to get in their vehicle and drove off.

After an investigation by police, which included accessing surveillance tapes and conducting interviews, Lucas was arrested five days later.

Police were able to locate the baseball bat.

He is a habitual offender (fourth offense), according to police.