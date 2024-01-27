Organization ranks Metro Airport among best in country during holiday

Metro Detroit Airport

After analyzing data pertaining to airport travel during the busy month of December, a national organization ranked Detroit Metro Airport above nearly all hubs with more than 2,000 flights.

During the past holiday season that saw Transportation Service Administration agents have its busiest day in history, Metro Airport ranked No. 2 in the country for on-time arrivals.

AirHelp, which lists itself as the largest air passenger rights organization, gathered and provided the information.

The company has assisted more than 2 million passengers in receiving compensation and reportedly has a network of law firms spanning 35 countries and jurisdictions.

AirHelp highlighted the airports that best handled the massive holiday traffic and pointed out ones that ranked in the lower end of the spectrum.

Eppley Airfield, based in Omaha, NE, was ranked No. 1 by the group, showing that it had 88.70 percent on-time flight arrivals.

Metro airport followed with 88.46 percent on-time flights.

Ontario International Airport ranked third on the chart with 88.03 percent flights on time.

Rounding out the remaining top 10 airports are Minneapolis, Sacramento, Louisville, Salt Lake City, John Glenn Columbus International, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and Albuquerque International Sunport.