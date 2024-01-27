Thieves smash through Detroit dispensaries, steal “barrels of weed”

Detroit dispensaries

DETROIT — Detroit Police are searching for the people responsible for a series of smash-and-grabs at dispensaries in the city that have left many businesses with massive holes and marijuana plants visible.

The first marijuana smash-and-grab happened on Monday at Wyoming and Puritan where a black pickup truck backed into a building. A witness said that several people wearing masks got out and started removing barrels of marijuana.

That same day, Detroit Police say a truck drove into the back of a business on Schaefer near Eaton. They called it a case of breaking and entering — and also confirmed a hole in the front of a building on Hayes.

“There’s two dispensaries down there where you can buy. They’ll give it to you,” one unnamed witness told FOX 2.

Then on Wednesday morning, FOX 2 was at two different scenes – one on Joy near Whitcomb where there were huge holes in the walls and plants everywhere.

Ammar Awada lives nearby and can’t believe what happened – but is thankful nobody was hurt.

“Let’s say someone was walking. They would have gotten killed,” Awada said. “We need some more cops around here. We need some more police around, that’s what we need.”

The other scene was at Auburn near Davison where a black pickup truck was found smashed and the doors left open. It was also covered in bricks, plants, and dirt. There was a truck-shaped hole in the building nearby.

FOX 2 reached out to police for details, but no one is currently in custody.

— FOX 2. Edited for style.