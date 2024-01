WHO chief breaks down describing “hellish” Gaza conditions

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. – Videograb

GENEVA – The head of the World Health Organization called for a ceasefire and a “true solution” to the Israel-Palestinian conflict in an emotional plea to the global health body’s governing body on Thursday, where he described conditions in Gaza as “hellish.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who lived through war as a child and whose own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia’s 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea, became emotional describing conditions in the bombed-out Gaza enclave where more than 25,000 people have been killed.

“I’m a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn’t bring solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction,” Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva during a discussion about the Gaza health emergency. “So let’s choose peace and resolve this issue politically.” “I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution,” he said, before breaking down, describing the current situation as “beyond words.”

Israel unleashed its campaign to eliminate Hamas after the militants burst into Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took more than 200 hostages back to Gaza.

Israel’s ambassador said Tedros’ comments represented a “complete leadership failure.” “The statement by the director-general was the embodiment of everything that is wrong with WHO since October 7,” Meirav Eilon Shahar said in comments sent to Reuters. “No mention of the hostages, the rapes, the murder of Israelis, nor the militarization of hospitals and Hamas’ despicable use of human shields.”