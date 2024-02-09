Detroiters can weigh in on election district maps

DETROIT —Residents are being asked to show up, speak up and choose their preferred district map this month when the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) convenes public hearings for comments.

The commission wants resident feedback to select from nine versions of a proposed district map plus an independent map. Input from Detroiters will help redraw boundaries for the Michigan House of Representatives in Districts 1, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 14. The hearings are set for the following dates and locations:

● Thursday, February 15, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. — Virtual (Residents must use this Zoom link to login to this hearing, and must raise their hands virtually to make comments.)

o Recess from noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.

● Wednesday, February 21, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48219

o Recess from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

● Thursday, February 22, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Road, Detroit, MI 48212

o Recess from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

MICRC Chair Brittni Kellom, a native Detroiter, urges all residents to take advantage of these new opportunities to speak up because their opinions will make a difference.

“The commissioners are your neighbors — regular people — making an effort to genuinely listen to citizens… so we need you,” Kellom said. “We need the history of the people with the specifics of the community. We cannot draw equitable maps that reflect real people without Detroit citizens.”

The MICRC was born from a successful citizen-led, statewide ballot initiative in 2018 designed to end the practice of gerrymandering. It tasked citizens, rather than politicians or elected officials, with establishing boundaries for the Michigan Congressional, State House and State Senate districts.

The commission, at its Feb. 1 meeting, approved nine configurations of a map, and an independent map was also submitted for the public’s consideration.

Detroiters unable to attend any of the public meetings can still submit comments on the MICRC website at www.michigan-mapping.org or call 1-866-627-3247 (866-MAP-FAIR) for information.