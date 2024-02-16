Dearborn Heights police officer files lawsuit against the city

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Police officer Mohamad Bazzy has filed a lawsuit that alleges discrimination because of his race and religion, as well as retaliation, while employed at the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

Bazzy, an American Muslim of Lebanese descent, experienced derogatory comments directed at him, investigations that were unwarranted and isolation because of his religion and ethnicity.

According to court documents, Bazzy is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and both declaratory and injunctive relief. He is also seeking a court-mandated order that impedes further investigations and employment action against him by the Dearborn Heights Police Department and the city of Dearborn Heights.

Bazzy’s lawsuit cites several violations, including breaches under Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, the Whistleblower Protection Act and the First Amendment. The lawsuit also implicates various members of the Police Department, such as Police Chiefs Jerrod Hart, Mark Meyers and Lee Gavin.

Mayor Bill Bazzi is implicated in the complaint as well. The lawsuit alleges his part in the discriminatory acts and retaliation that exists within the Police Department. The lawsuit draws on this issue more in depth, claiming that despite initially acting as an ally to Bazzy, the mayor was politically motivated.

To view the entire lawsuit, click here.