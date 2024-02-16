Jewish American organizations launch distortion campaign against the publisher of The Arab American News, incite violence against him

A screengrab of The Detroit News article.

Several American Jewish organizations led by the Anti Defamation League launched a campaign of distortion and intimidation against the longtime publisher and editor-in-chief of The Arab American News, Osama Siblani. This campaign of maligning Siblani came after his meeting with senior White House officials in Dearborn last week.

The White House sent a high level delegation to meet with Arab and Muslim Americans to listen to their opinions and carry their complaints to President Biden. The Arab and Muslim communities have pledged to vote against President Biden in the November presidential elections for his unconditional support for the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The White House delegation met with several groups of Arab and Muslim public officials and community leaders, including Siblani.

Siblani has been a leading voice for the last four decades against Israeli occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people and a vehement supporter of peace with justice in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During the meeting with the Biden aides, Siblani handed the delegation a paper with seven points asking the Biden administration to call for an immediate ceasefire; exchange of hostages/prisoners from both sides; increase American aides to the Palestinians in Gaza to help them rebuild their livelihoods that have been destroyed and devastated by the unconditional military, financial, intelligence and political support of the U.S. to the Israeli army in their aggression against innocent civilians in the Strip in addition to finding a lasting and just solution of the conflict that has been brewing for more than 75 years.

Members of the White House delegation thanked Siblani for his candor and leadership during their visit to Dearborn and expressed their wishes to continue the discussion and cooperation in the future. This is what probably didn’t go well with the Anti Defamation league as it initiated its vicious attack on Siblani the second day of the meeting.

The Jewish Insider published an article on February 8, the same day of the meeting with the delegation, headlined “Jewish leaders slam White House for meeting with activist who defended Hamas, Hezbollah.” The sub headline stated that “Several Biden administration senior officials traveled to Michigan to meet with Muslim leaders, including controversial Dearborn activist Osama Siblani.”

“While the Biden administration is of course entitled to meet with whomever it chooses, they should be aware of Mr. Siblani’s long record of open support for U.S.-designated terrorist groups and his demonization of Israel,” Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council in Detroit, told Jewish Insider. “We would urge extreme caution in providing legitimacy or validation to such a divisive figure.”

A White House spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding Siblani’s participation in the meeting.

“This is a private meeting. We want to give them the space to have a meeting that certainly has candor, certainly where both — where we can hear directly from them,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday, the day of the meeting.

Detroit News

On February 9, The Detroit News published an article titled “Anti-Defamation League slams Biden officials for meeting with pro-Palestinian publisher.” In the article the Anti-Defamation League, a group that claim it is focused on combating anti-Semitism, criticized White House officials for meeting with Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, claiming that they were “deeply disturbed.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, specifically referred to Siblani’s remarks at a rally in Dearborn in October when he said, “We are not going to be intimidated by staying silent when they say Hamas is a terrorist organization. The fact it is not a terrorist organization,” according to a Channel 4 broadcast.

“We are deeply disturbed at the inclusion of Osama Siblani in a meeting with top Biden administration officials,” Greenblatt told both the Jewish Insider and the Detroit News. “Both Siblani and his newspaper, the Arab American News, have a long history of expressing sympathy, and occasionally outright support, for the terrorist groups Hezbollah and Hamas. Siblani is simply the wrong choice to serve as an interlocutor with the administration as they hear from the local Muslim community.”

I am against the Israeli occupation of Palestinians,” he added. “I am with the Palestinian resistance because resistance against occupation is internationally recognized, and it is good, and it should be done. We are supporting it in Ukraine against the Russians. We should support it in Palestine against Israeli occupation, and I supported the Lebanese resistance against Israeli occupation in Lebanon. – Osama Siblani

Siblani was never given a chance to respond to the accusations leveled against him by the Jewish Insider, the National Review, the Jewish News Service, the Washington Free Beacon or Fox News, among other online and social media outlets.

However, he responded to Greenblatt’s accusation in the Detroit News.

“The ADL’s comments are part of its campaign to discredit Arab American leaders and that Thursday’s meeting with White House officials was very productive,” he said.

“I am against the Israeli occupation of Palestinians,” he added. “I am with the Palestinian resistance because resistance against occupation is internationally recognized, and it is good, and it should be done. We are supporting it in Ukraine against the Russians. We should support it in Palestine against Israeli occupation, and I supported the Lebanese resistance against Israeli occupation in Lebanon.”

Siblani told The Arab American News that he follows in the footsteps of the legendary leaders Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Both stood against oppression and apartheid,” he said. “I will continue to stand up for what is right and support the oppressed against their oppressors.

“I’m not intimidated nor do I care about this hateful shots at my character,” he added. “I have four decades of history that is full of accomplishments and it speaks volume about my character and stance. They can continue with their hateful attacks and I will continue working to advance peace with justice in the Middle East and harmony between our communities here at home, while serving my community and telling our stories.”

Community organizations respond to the Jewish organizations’ attack on Siblani’s character and history

The Arab American Civil Rights League issued a statement condemning the unjust attacks on The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani and stands in solidarity with him and his rights for freedom of speech.

“On behalf of the Arab American Civil Rights League, we strongly condemn the recent unjust attacks on Osama Siblani, publisher of the The Arab American News,” the statement read.

The Arab American Civil Rights League issued a statement condemning the unjust attacks on The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani and stands in solidarity with him and his rights for freedom of speech. – Attorney Nabih Ayad



“Any attack on community leadership is an attack on the entire community,” said ACRL Founder Nabih Ayad. “The lies about him have needlessly placed him in harm’s way. Mr. Siblani has courageously fought for this community for decades. His statements are exactly what our Constitution protects under our First Amendment. Mr. Siblani is as much American as any other person. We encourage Mr. Siblani to continue to stand up for our country and speaks truth to power.

“The recent criticism from certain quarters, including the Anti-Defamation League, deeply troubles us. These sorts of smears have one purpose: To silence dissent. Throwing around false accusations of anti-Semitism, moreover, only serves to cheapen the meaning of the term for cheap political points. It will not, however, drown out the truth that Mr.

Siblani regularly speaks.

“As the Arab American Civil Rights League, we stand in solidarity with Mr. Siblani and affirm his right to express his views freely without facing unwarranted criticism or condemnation. We reject any attempts to vilify him and his publication, The Arab American News, which has been a vital voice for our community.”

“The attacks on Mr. Siblani and The Arab American News are yet another example of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) attempting to censor our community,” said ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub. “The ADL is simply seeking to silence voices that expose the hypocrisy of Israel and the brutality of the ongoing genocide.”

“Osama Siblani has been at the forefront of advocating for Palestinian and Arab rights for 40 years here in Michigan and nationwide,” said New Generation for Palestine President Amer Zahr. “His steadfastness has been an example to us all. The fact that the ADL, a staunch defender of Israel’s genocidal wars, sees him as a political foe is a source of pride for all of us.”

The American Human Rights Campaign (AHRC) issued a statement describing the organized attack on Siblani as an attack on the Freedom of Speech and an attack against our core American values.

“We live in a democracy,” said AHRC Executive Director Imad Hamad. “This is a core democratic value that should be protected for all citizens, across the board. In a democracy, citizens are entitled to express their views free of any intimidation and censorship.

Attempts to marginalize our community will not succeed. Our rights are not contingent on the predilections of other communities’ lobbies. – Imad Hamad



“We are deeply troubled by the ADL’s campaign against Mr. Osama Siblani and his newspaper,” Hamad added. “The shameless campaign against Mr. Siblani is uncalled for and is simply an attack on the right to have a voice in the political process and to have a seat at the table. The sentiments and views of our community are well known. We support our people in the Middle East who are being occupied and bombed daily and detained by Israel. We are not ashamed and we have nothing to apologize for. Our community’s views are consistent with international law and U.N. resolutions. It’s Israel, after all, that is accused of genocide at the World Court.

“Attempts to marginalize our community will not succeed. Our rights are not contingent on the predilections of other communities’ lobbies.

“We are American citizens; we are not subjects. Our community is an integral part of the American democracy and we intend to participate fully in the democratic process. And we unequivocally stand with our own when they are unfairly singled out and attacked.”

This is not the only time that Siblani was subjected to the Anti-Defamation League attacks. In April 2013 the ADL launched an attack against Siblani’s nomination for the induction in the Michigan Journalism of Fame. The ADL attempt failed then and Siblani was inducted in the Journalism Hall of Fame on April 21, 2013.