Tax millage on the presidential primary ballot in Dearborn will maintain School District operation, vote YES.

Always student first.

The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani interviewed Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko about the Michigan presidential primary election ballot. The election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with early voting available at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Feb. 17 through 25.

Voters can chose from Democratic Party, Republican Party and No Party Declaration ballots. Each of the ballots includes two millage renewal proposals, one for the Dearborn Public Schools and one for Henry Ford College.

The Dearborn Public Schools millage proposal would require homeowners in the Dearborn Public School District to pay up to four mill ($4 per $1,000) for half of their homestead State Equalized Value and businesses owners will have to pay 18 mill ($18 per $1,000) for their assessed business properties as property tax to the Dearborn Public Schools District.

This means people who live in the school district will pay up to $4 for each $1,000 of half the value of their home. A home with value of $200,000 would cost the taxpayer $400 every year from this millage.

The Dearborn Public Schools millage proposal would require homeowners in the Dearborn Public School District to pay up to four mill ($4 per $1,000) for half of their homestead State Equalized Value and businesses owners will have to pay 18 mill ($18 per $1,000) for their assessed business properties as property tax to the Dearborn Public Schools District.

“This money is for the operation of the district,” Maleyko said. “This is not for bonds; this is not for construction. A separate ballot would be for a bond based on state law… this mill goes to our budget to run the school district to make sure students get the support in the classroom, athletics. It pays for the utility bills, transportation and teachers.”

Maleyko said though they can collect up to 4 mill, only about 2.5 mill is currently collected and it’s likely to stay around that number.

The Dearborn Public Schools is the third largest school district in Michigan with more than 20,000 students at 34 schools. The district is one of the largest employers in Wayne County, with about 2,900 employees. Siblani and Maleyko said the millage helps pay to support the students and employees of the district.

The millage goes back on the ballot to renew every 10 years by state law. The same millage passed in 2004 and 2014.

The state guarantees $9,608 per student, but assumes you are collecting 18 mills from businesses, which is the second part of the renewal proposal. This would collect about $34 million, and the homeowner renewal would collect up to $7 million.

“I don’t mind paying (as a business owner),” Siblani said. “I think that is a very good cause and I encourage everyone — all the businesses in Dearborn — should pay. A lot of people don’t understand how important it is to have a school district that is robust and successful because that not only maintain the home values, but it increases the home values.”

Siblani said it’s important to vote in this primary election to not only pass the Dearborn Operating Millage Renewal but to choose the Republican and Democratic Parties’ nominees for the November’s presidential election.

“It is important because everything is at stake in this election,” he said. “Who is going to be the nominee for the next presidential race in November will be determined in Michigan this February… Vote for anyone you want to vote for, but don’t vote for Biden because he is complacent in the crime against Palestinians… We owe it to the Palestinians to send a message to President Biden that we are not happy with his policies and his blind support of the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Siblani urged the community to vote in large numbers between now and February 27, and to vote UNCOMMITTED for the presidential race and vote YES on the Dearborn Schools District Renewal Millage Proposal.

Next week, The Arab American News will interview Henry Ford College President Russel Kavalhuna about the proposed millage for the college.

View the full interview on The Arab American News Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/TheAANews/posts/1136440561136522

