U.N. warns Israel as international pressure mounts: Rafah invasion could “lead to slaughter”
Palestinians migrate to the middle parts of Gaza after attacks on Rafah intensify in Gaza on February 13. Photo by Anadolu

Posted: Friday 02.16.2024 9:39 am International, Palestine, World

UNITED NATIONS – On Tuesday, the United Nations warned against an Israeli ground invasion of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, saying an offensive could “lead to a slaughter” in the southern region of the Palestinian enclave where more than 1 million people are sheltering.

Israel says it wants to flush out Hamas militants from hideouts in Rafah and free Israeli hostages being held there, and is making plans to evacuate trapped Palestinian civilians.
“Military operations in Rafah could lead to a slaughter in Gaza. They could also leave an already fragile humanitarian operation at death’s door,” said U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths. “We lack the safety guarantees, the aid supplies and the staff capacity to keep this operation afloat.
“The international community has been warning against the dangerous consequences of any ground invasion in Rafah,” he said in a statement. “The government of Israel cannot continue to ignore these calls.”
Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. File photo

Talks involving the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a Gaza truce ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday as calls grew for Israel to hold back on its planned Rafah assault.
“My sincere hope is that negotiations for the release of hostages and some form of cessation of hostilities to be successful to avoid an all-out offensive over Rafah,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday.
“That would have devastating consequences,” he said.
The Israeli war on Gaza began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, according to Israeli government tallies. In retaliation, Israel launched a military assault on Gaza that health authorities say has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, with thousands more bodies feared lost amid the ruins.
More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are sheltering in Rafah, many of them penned up against the border fence with Egypt and living in makeshift tents. Griffiths said they are “staring death in the face.”
“They have little to eat, hardly any access to medical care, nowhere to sleep, nowhere safe to go,” he said. “I have said for weeks now that our humanitarian response is in tatters.”
Tent camps of displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip close to the border with Egypt in December. File photo by AFP

Biden’s options to prevent “catastrophic” Rafah invasion as international pressure mounts

The international pressure is building. The latest calls for Israel to avoid an operation in Rafah — where about 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering after being displaced from their homes — come from some of Washington’s close allies: Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The leaders called for a permanent ceasefire and urged Hamas to lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately.
“A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic,” the countries’ prime ministers wrote in a joint statement, noting that many of their own citizens are in the city. “There is simply nowhere else for civilians to go… There is growing international consensus.”
That comes after South Africa requested Wednesday that the United Nations’ International Court of Justice consider an intervention in Israel’s anticipated military operation in Rafah.

Over the weekend, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that the potential ground invasion “should not proceed” without a plan to ensure civilian safety. On Monday, Biden repeated the sentiment.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby was even more direct today: “A major operation in Rafah would be a disaster” without a plan to protect civilians, he said.

“We’re continuing to talk to our Israeli counterparts about what that plan might look like,” he added.

But the White House isn’t planning to punish Israel if it launches a military campaign in Rafah without ensuring civilian safety, as NatSec Daily reported Tuesday.

Still, if Biden wants to take action in response to a Rafah invasion, there are a few things he could do. We dug through some of the administration’s past actions to consider what might be on the table:

  • Washington could withhold support for Israel at the United Nations if a resolution comes up. While the U.S. has a long history of blocking U.N. resolutions against Israel, the Biden administration is facing international pressure to take a harder line on Israel at the U.N.
  • Citing the humanitarian crisis in Rafah, Biden could re-start funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, which saw top donors pause funding after Israel alleged that several staffers took part in abductions and killings during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The U.S. government has given nearly $1 billion to UNRWA in the past three years, including $296 million in 2023 alone, indicating how important the agency’s work is.
  • The White House could call for a permanent cease-fire. That’s unlikely as it still believes in Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas. Biden has instead pushed for humanitarian pauses. But a Rafah invasion has the potential to cause the number of civilian casualties to jump sharply, which could up pressure on the Biden administration to reconsider.

There’s no indication Biden will do any of these things, but it shows he does have some tools at his disposal short of cutting off or conditioning military assistance to Israel, as some progressive lawmakers have suggested. The National Security Council didn’t respond to NatSec Daily’s request for comment.

