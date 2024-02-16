Yemen’s Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians

A demonstrator holds up a portrait of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi at a rally to show support for Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, February 9. – Photo by Reuters

Yemen’s Houthis will press on with attacks on Red Sea shipping in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues to commit “crimes” against them, their leader said on Thursday.

“Our operations have a big impact on the enemy, which constitute a great success and a real triumph,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

He said the group would continue to support the Palestinians despite U.S. and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israeli war on Gaza could spread and destabilize the wider Middle East.

Houthis take responsibility for attack on Greek-owned bulk carrier Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Barbados-flagged bulk carrier “Lycavitos” in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, the Iran-aligned militants said in a statement. The Houthis said the targeted vessel was British. The vessel is managed by Helikon Shipping Enterprises, which has offices in London, Athens and Dalian, China. Helikon said in a response that the vessel was Greek-owned and that details issued earlier by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency were “informative”, without providing further details.

The UKMTO said earlier on Thursday it had received a report of an explosion near a vessel some 85 nautical miles east of Aden. The ship suffered minor damage after being struck by an explosive projectile some 100 nautical miles east of Yemen’s port city of Aden, British maritime security firm Ambrey said separately. Crew members were unharmed and damage from shrapnel was contained to the vessel, Ambrey said.

The security firm advised other vessels to exercise caution as the Houthis have targeted multiple vessels on the same day and some vessels multiple times. The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Their targets have been vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain or Israel, shipping and insurance sources say. The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around Africa, and U.S. and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.

– Reuters. Edited for style.