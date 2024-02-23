Dearbornites urged to vote YES on Henry Ford College Ballot proposal – Here is why.

The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani discusses the college millage renewal proposal with Henry Ford College President Russ Kavalhuna. The proposal will be on the ballot on Feb. 27. – Videograb

The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani interviewed Henry Ford College President Russ Kavalhuna about the Michigan presidential primary election ballot. The election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with early voting available at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center now through Feb. 25.

Voters can chose from Democratic Party, Republican Party and no party declaration ballots. Each of the ballots includes two millage renewal proposals, one for the Dearborn Public Schools and one for Henry Ford College.

The Henry Ford College Operating Millage Ballot Proposition would require property owners in the Dearborn Public School District to pay up to four mill ($4 per $1,000) for half of their homestead State Equalized Value. The millage does not change the current tax amount required of Dearborn property owners.

“This is not a bond, this is a millage… with four mills of renewal,” Siblani said. “You’re not going to pay more taxes, you’re going to pay the same taxes. What is important about this is good schools and good college means good neighborhoods, and good neighborhoods means the value of your home is increasing if it’s not maintaining, and in addition to all of this – and more important than anything else – in Dearborn, our students are getting the best education in the state.”

Kavalhuna said the money, which makes up 20 percent of the college’s budget, will go towards serving the college’s 15,000 students and the entire Dearborn community.

“Our students come to us to find a path to a bachelor’s degree or a path to a good job,” Kavalhuna said. “For those wondering ‘is Henry Ford College worth that investment?’, I’ll say to you the way we serve our youth with public education no one else in the state even does it close.”

An outside party evaluated the economic impact of the college in 2022 and found $1.4 billion of economic activity and 20,000 jobs are supported as a result of the college.

Students who attend the college are automatically eligible to transfer with all accepted credits after two years to get their bachelor’s degree at Wayne State University, University of Michigan-Dearborn and Eastern Michigan University, Kavalhuna said.

Henry Ford College also collaborates with Corewell Health to guarantee nursing students jobs after graduation, Kavalhuna said. He also said the college is looking to expand the program to other institutions.

The college has 2,700 Dearborn public high school students who are currently enrolled in the early college program, getting transferable college credit for free, Kavalhuna said.

The average homeowner taxpayer gives $250 for the entire year, Kavalhuna said. Homeowners pay $4 for every $1,000 of 50 percent of their state equalized home value, but businesses pay on the full value amount, Siblani said.

Siblani said if Henry Ford College loses the millage up for reelection, which is estimated to bring in $16 million a year for the next eight years, the college will probably have to cut services. Both Siblani and Kavalhuna encouraged community members to vote YES on the millage.

“There’s really nothing more American than voting, and there’s nothing more important than public education,” Kavalhuna said. “I know that because I’ve lived here long enough to know that it’s in Dearborn’s roots… We’re asking to keep it at the same level of funding from property taxpayers. When you think about your future, whether it’s for your money or your property or your children, I can promise you we’re doing the best work we can… and we’re asking for the modest amount of your property tax dollars to continue just the way they are, so please whether or not you’re excited about the presidential primary, please consider being excited about our community’s community college.”

He added that anyone with questions about the millage should reach out to him at the president’s office.

Siblani said it’s important to vote in this primary election to not only pass the Dearborn Operating Millage Renewal, but to choose the Republican and Democratic Parties’ nominees for November’s presidential election.

Siblani encourages community members to vote UNCOMMITTED in the presidential primary, which means “not going to commit to any of the people running in the Democratic or Republican parties.” He said voting uncommitted counts the votes of people who are not happy with the status quo and ongoing genocide in Gaza, which is a message the community can send on Feb. 27 for the November election.

“We see it every day on television and feel it every day in our homes and in our bones and in our hearts, and we are angry,” he said. “But what is important here is for you to be angry and do something about it. There is nothing louder than your vote and your voice in the ballot box. Nothing is more important… The more the numbers, the louder the message.”

