Houthis’ leader: Yemen vows to step up strikes in Red Sea, using “submarine weapons”

Ship identified as a Palau-flagged, U.K.-owned general cargo ship. – AFP

On Thursday, Yemen claimed responsibility for an attack on a U.K.-owned cargo ship and a drone assault on an American destroyer, and it targeted Israel’s port and resort city of Eilat with ballistic missiles and drones.

The statement by a Yemeni representative on social media site X came shortly after the group’s leader said it was ramping up attacks on ships in the Red Sea and other waters — including with new “submarine weapons” — to mirror Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s military has launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since last November in support of Palestinians , as the Israeli war on Gaza continues and the Palestinian death toll reaches almost 30,000 “Operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden are continuing, escalating and effective,” Abdul Malik al-Houthi added in a televised speech. He gave no details of the submarine weapons.

The Yemeni strikes are disrupting the vital Suez Canal trade shortcut that accounts for about 12 percent of global maritime traffic and forcing firms to take a longer, more expensive route around Africa. On Thursday, Yemen sent shippers and insurers formal notice of what it termed a ban on vessels linked to Israel, the U.S. and Britain from sailing in surrounding seas, seeking to reinforce its military campaign.

The Yemeni communication, the first to the shipping industry outlining a ban, came in the form of two notices from the Houthis’ newly dubbed Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center sent to shipping insurers and firms. The aim is to force sailing companies to collaborate with Yemen to guarantee the safety of their ships. Ships owned by individuals or entities in Israel, the U.S. and U.K. or sailing under their flags are banned from the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, Thursday’s notices said.

“The Humanitarian Operations Center was established in Sanaa to coordinate the safe and peaceful passage of ships and vessels that have no connection to Israel,” a senior Yemeni official told Reuters on Thursday.

The months of attacks have upset global trade and reset shipping rates at a higher level. On Thursday, insurance sources said there was no change in rates since the issuance of the advisories because marine underwriters had already restricted coverage availability or increased rates.

“In terms of marine war insurance availability and pricing, we don’t see a significant effect from the Houthi group’s recent announcement since it echoed similar announcements from last year to target Israel, U.S. and U.K.-linked vessels,” Marcos Alvarez, managing director, global insurance ratings, Morningstar DBRS, told Reuters. Yemen leader al-Houthi said retaliatory strikes by the U.S.-British coalition have failed to stop its campaign. Earlier on Thursday, two missiles set ablaze a ship some 70 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said. The vessel and crew were reported safe and are proceeding to the next port of call, it said in a later update. That U.K.-owned, Palau-flagged ship, the Islander, was en route to Egypt from Thailand, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey and ship tracking data. The U.S. military’s Central Command said in a social media post that the U.S. shot down six Houthi drones in the Red Sea after they were identified as an imminent threat to U.S. and allied warships. No ships have been sunk nor crew killed during the Yemeni campaign. However there are concerns about the fate of the U.K.-registered Rubymar cargo vessel, which was struck on Feb. 18 and its crew evacuated. The Yemenis said the Rubymar was at risk of sinking, but a U.S. defense official said it remained afloat. Rubymar is “sitting lower still in the water,” Ambrey said. A salvage attempt was aborted and a navigation warning to nearby ships was in place, the firm said. Other options are under consideration, the vessel’s security company ISS-SAPU said. Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s military also said it intercepted a target in the area of the Red Sea after sirens warning of incoming rockets and missiles sounded in the southern city of Eilat.

